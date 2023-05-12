Following the announcement by the United States on the withdrawal of its article 42which took place on May 11, which prohibited the entry of certain people who potentially represented a health risk, that country It has made some fundamental decisions for the flow of migrants arriving at the border.

One of them was to work together with the Colombian government to include it in the family reunification program and collaborate in the creation of processing centers for migrantsboth in the United States and in the country, to mitigate the impact and facilitate legal migration.

Luis Guillermo Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the United States, spoke on the program Colombia Today Radio about the advances that are being generated in conjunction with the United States Government, now that the law has been withdrawn, but Title 8 began to apply.

The ambassador was clear that the Colombian government is concerned about the care and return that is being given to migrants.

Murillo assured that they have the purpose so that Migration is humane and occurs in dignified conditions. Likewise, he indicated that the guidelines have been to work in a coordinate and harmonic with the entities in charge of migration in the two countries.

“A technical committee was created that is working on individual cases, but also on a protocol so that it can comply with human rights standards both in retention sites and on return flights to Colombia. We continue advancing in that purpose, our consuls are working permanently to respond to the situation that brings the withdrawal of title 42, now title 8, which It will generate a significant flow of migrants and we are working to strengthen the response capacity of our consulates in the face of the avalanche of diplomatic missionsMurillo assured.

Migrants cross the Rio Grande to try to enter the United States today, in Matamoros. Photo: EFE/Abrahan Pineda-Jacome

The ambassador also gave an analysis regarding the migration situation that the country is going through.

“Colombia went from being a transit or destination country for Venezuelan migrants to being a country of origin. After the pandemic, the flow of migrants increased substantially. In the year 2022, around the US border there were more than 160,000 Colombians and, it is obvious, that more services are demanded by the consulates and diplomatic missions”.

Similarly, he pointed out in the interview that he completely rejects human trafficking networks and said that it is necessary to take action on this issue.

“Also, we must open ourselves to more avenues of legal migration, regular, orderly and safe in the US. We do not want any family to submit to passing through ‘the trail of death’ or be treated in an undignified manner. We have been in dialogue with the United States so that Colombia can enter the program of family reunification, that has already been announced, this will allow a significant number of Colombians to benefit and also, the migrant processing centers so that they have major connection points to receive information and receive these types of requests.

In addition, Murillo pointed out that the program of Family reunification will ensure that there are more legal avenues to get to the US. and said that the processing centers will be in charge of international organizations that are in Colombia such as the UNHCR and the IOM, among others. So, he assured that progress is being made quickly so that they can put it into operation.

Finally, the ambassador firmly believes that this is the first step for people who want to migrate to stop taking risks. He thus expressed that they are working on these bets taking into account the specific characteristics that Colombia needs in terms of migration.

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL