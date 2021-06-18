A new day of protests caused traffic chaos in downtown Buenos Aires this Friday. The Government questioned the mobilizations by pointing out that in the last hours the payment of a bond was announced that will reach about a million people.

“We do not understand the meaning of today’s mobilization: yesterday the payment of a bonus of 6 thousand pesos For the one million people who make up the Empower Work, food delivery and direct transfers for the purchase of food locally were expanded by more than 40% and the scope of the Alimentar Card was extended, which now reaches 3.9 millions of people “, pointed out from the Ministry of Development headed by Daniel Arroyo.

This Friday the traffic was again a chaos in the City due to the protests of different social organizations that cut 9 de Julio Avenue to mobilize to the headquarters of the Ministry.

Protesters, this Friday, on Avenida 9 de Julio. Photo Juano Tesone

The left-wing movements leading the protests seek to be received by Minister Arroyo to demand “emergency solutions”, given the social situation that the country is going through.

“They are demanding to speak with Arroyo but there are constant meetings with officials who are in charge of operationalizing the policies, which are defined in the ministry,” they highlighted from that portfolio.

In addition, the government insists that “the payment of the bonus is part of the government’s socio-labor inclusion policy and in June and December of last year a similar bonus was also paid.”

Among the arguments by which they question the mobilization, they point out that “the Alimentar Card overturned 10 billion pesos per month for the purchase of food and as of last May, that sum went to 18 billion pesos monthly “.

They also maintain that “this year 184,800 million pesos will be returned to almost four million girls, boys and adolescents through the Alimentar Card.”

The claim of the organizations

Referents of the demonstration questioned the bonus announced by the Government. “It is only 200 pesos per day, one time only. It even means a reduction with respect to the bonus that was collected in December of last year. And it is a bonus that hundreds of thousands of unemployed and precarious workers receive who barely receive an income of 12 thousand pesos a month, that is, half of the food basket, “said Jeremías Cantero, from the Polo Obrero.

On the same point, he expanded: “Therefore our claim is a bonus that really compensates the food price increases, the assistance for the soup kitchens that we have been demanding for months without an answer, and we want work to end the situation of hunger and poverty. That social programs be opened for all unemployed workers. The Government is coming the other way, because it has been cutting the IFE at the request of the International Monetary Fund. “

“There are really thousands and thousands and thousands of workers who demand something elementary: a job, a job opening and in the emergency, social programs and food for the soup kitchens. This is being demanded throughout the country,” added Eduardo Belliboni, also from Polo Obrero.

Some of the columns of leftist groups, among them Polo Obrero and Barrios de Pie, entered the City through the Old Pueyrredón de Avellaneda Bridge to go to the Ministry of Social Development.

In addition, other columns arrive from Once and the Illia highway, which is why access to the City is interrupted by both routes.

The demonstration is also replicated in different parts of the provinces of Córdoba, Formosa, Corrientes, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Chaco, Mendoza, Jujuy, Tucumán, Catamarca, Entre Ríos, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Salta, La Rioja, Tierra del Fuego, Misiones, and parties in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires.

LM