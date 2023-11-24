Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) states that the approved text is balanced and that there is no “intention to dampen” the Supreme Court

The senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR), author of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 8/2021which limits monocratic decisions in higher courts, stated that the text approved by the Federal Senate is balanced and does not take away “a millimeter of power” of STF (Federal Court of Justice). The statements were made in an interview with the newspaper Newspaper.

“I don’t know why they’re making such a big deal out of it. There isn’t, at least on my part, there never was, and I don’t think even on the senator’s part. Rodrigo Pachecono intention of damming [o STF]“, said the congressman.

Oriovisto also said that he proposed the PEC in 2019, when the “The climate was completely different from today” and that there is no reason to “take retaliation against the Supreme Court”.

“I applaud most of the Supreme Court’s actions. I find these reactions a little strange. But everyone understands it differently.”said the senator.

About the assumptions that he would be aligned with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the congressman denied. Said to be a “democrat” It is “independent” and that its trajectory is “an open book”.

“I was never a Bolsonarist, I never identified with radicalism on either side. I am an independent senator”, declared.

The PEC rapporteur for monocratic decisions in the Senate, Amin Esperidião (PP-SC), stated that the Upper House made the decision “certain” with the approval of the text. “It was an open negotiation process”he declared.

Regarding the criticisms made by Supreme Court ministers before the start of the plenary session on Thursday (23.Nov.2023), the senator preferred not to comment.

“I do not allow myself to debate and debate any of these statements by STF ministers because I consider that the STF is not a political arena. It is a house that must be respected by the Brazilian people. Therefore, I have always advocated respecting the STF”he declared.

Esperidião also said that it is not allowed “to hold a political debate, nor to receive attacks that I freely received from members of the STF due to a constitutional role that I fulfilled in seeking to improve justice in our country through this amendment to the constitution”.

“We think that a law, which was a collective product, can and should be evaluated in its content by the Supreme Court, a collegiate body. This is not abusing anything. Nobody is saying that the Supreme Court cannot fix a law”declared the congressman.

CRITIQUES IN THE STF

The STF ministers spoke on Thursday (Nov 23) about the approval in the PEC Senate which limits monocratic decisions in the Court. On the 4th (Nov 22), the Upper House approved the text by 52 votes in favor and 18 against in 2 rounds. Now, it goes to the Chamber of Deputies.

Before the start of the plenary session, the President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, spoke on the topic. In addition to him, ministers Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes spoke.

Below is what the ministers said:

According to Barroso, the STF played a role in confronting the “denialism” in recent years, which has led to an increase in attacks that culminated in the extremist acts of January 8th. Therefore, the minister stated that the Supreme Court received with “concern” the advancement of the Legislature on its performance.

Barroso also stated that the Court judges actions of great relevance to the country and that divide opinions. He assesses that most of the decisions “displease” the political segments.

“It is inevitable that the Federal Supreme Court will displease important political, economic and social segments, because the Court cannot refuse to judge difficult and controversial issues. Independent courts that act with moral courage do not compete in sympathy tournaments. Interpreting the Constitution means doing the right thing, even when there is dissatisfaction“he stated.

The judge also reinforced the need for dialogue between the powers on the subject and stated that the Federal Senate deserves “all institutional consideration” of the Supreme Court.

“In this spirit of institutional dialogue, the Federal Supreme Court sees no reason for constitutional changes that aim to alter the rules of its operation. In a country that has important and urgent demands, ranging from the rise of organized crime to climate change – which impact the lives of millions of people –, nothing suggests that Brazil’s priority problems are before the Federal Supreme Court. Especially because the suggested changes have already been supported, for the most part, by recent changes to the Supreme Court’s own Rules of Procedure”he said.

Here’s the complete from Barroso’s speech (PDF – 73 kB).

Watch (6min23s):

Minister Gilmar Mendes stated that the approved PEC is the “resurrection of a corpse”. He also said that the STF is prepared to face “fearless and unconstitutional attacks”once again, now, according to him, by the Legislature.

“This House is not made up of cowards, this house is not made up of fearful people”said Gilmar.

Here’s the complete of the declaration (PDF – 257 kB).

Watch (22min1s):

Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that the Court will demonstrate “courage” in defense of the main guarantee of the Judiciary “in defense of society”. Moraes also said he agreed with Gilmar’s statement that the Court is not made up of “cowards” or “fearful”.

“Several urgent decisions during the pandemic were given by preliminary measures by the rapporteurs and then immediately endorsed by the collegiate, and this saved countless lives during the pandemic”he said.

Watch (3min19s):

UNDERSTAND THE PROPOSAL

The proposal approved in the Senate was authored by the senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR). The original text aimed to limit monocratic decisions and requests for views (more time for analysis). However, the section that changed the rule on requests for review (more time for analysis) was removed.

Monocratic decisions are made by a single minister, unlike collegiate ones, which are taken jointly.

The PEC prohibits ministers from giving monocratic decisions that suspend:

effectiveness of laws;

normative acts (commands from the Executive Branch for the correct application of laws); It is

acts of the President of the Republic, the Senate, the Chamber and Congress.

SENATE TRYING TO STOP STF

The agenda that limits monocratic decisions was defended by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). He missed the inauguration ceremony for the new ministers of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) because, at the time, the text was being voted on in the Senate plenary.

Pacheco has also expressed himself in favor of other proposals discussed in Congress to bar the powers of magistrates. Read more here.

Currently, the Supreme Court is facing a difficult time in its relationship with Congress, especially the Senate.

As showed O Power360, the disagreements began with Barroso. At a UNE (National Union of Students) event in July this year, the minister he said: “We defeated censorship, we defeated torture, we defeated Bolsonarism” – which bothered the opposition.

The reading of the president of the Upper House was that the Court did not collaborate to lower the temperature in the relationship between the Powers. Pacheco also became more impatient after the Supreme Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by decision of Congress.

Then, the STF began judging different cases that placed the Court in direct opposition to Congress, as in the cases of the time frame, the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs and the decriminalization of abortion.

In all these cases, the senators reacted with measures that went against the Supreme Court’s decisions:

opposition presented PEC to resume the time frame, even though the STF rejected the thesis;

The Senate plenary approved the bill that determines the time frame on the same day that the Court defined a new thesis that blocked the time frame;

opposition presented PEC proposing a ban on abortion;

opposition filed a request for a plebiscite to discuss abortion; It is

Pacheco presented PEC criminalizing the possession and possession of all drugs – including marijuana.

CHAMBER MUST PARALYZE PROPOSALS

Despite the anti-STF agenda advancing in the Senate, the texts must be paralyzed in the Chamber of Deputies. The president of the Lower House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has sought rapprochement with Barroso.

Unlike Pacheco, Lira does not need opposition deputies to keep his political group strengthened. The president of the Senate, in turn, needs the support of the Bolsonarists so that his group maintains its relevance and remains in command of the Senate in 2025, when there will be an election for the presidency of the House.

Furthermore, Pacheco has more frequently waved to the opposition because he has electoral intentions in Minas Gerais in 2026.

