Román Gutierrez, producer of Pergamino, recorded a video while harvesting soybeans expressing his anger at the poor productive and economic results of the campaign.

He highlighted, while the combine advanced at night, that it comes with very low yields in the soybean campaign, from 14 to 16 quintals. And what they pay for rent is 16 quintals of rent. “We do not take out to pay the rent,” he warned. “This is the risk that the field has,” he added.

Gutierrez, who is known for promoting the organization of self-organized producers, remarked that the Government wants to continue pressing the field, wanting all producers to disappear.

“The agricultural sector invests a lot of money and moves all the cities of the interior and all the benefits end up in the Federal Capital, nothing returns to the interior,” he reproached. “They are abused because we are meek,” he said.

In another section of the video, he indicated that “people believe that those of us who work in the fields are millionaires and the politicians are millionaires.”