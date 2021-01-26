Gregor Gysi is again in the spotlight in his own party. For a long time, the left-wing politician did not have a real role in the faction he had previously led. But he is now the foreign policy spokesman, and his group was one of the first to take him on stage at the political start of the year on Tuesday evening.

Foreign policy spokesman – for someone like him that is only something “for the morning”, commented moderator Sergej Lochthofen. What’s next? Gysi cleverly avoided this question. It is “quite exhausting” to be a simple member of parliament, and he also works as a lawyer and author. He spoke all the more extensively about a topic that the left should still occupy intensely this election year – the question of whether the party would be both willing and able to govern at the federal level.

Anyone looking for an answer to this question cannot avoid Gysi’s new field of activity, foreign policy. It is considered the greatest obstacle to a theoretically conceivable alliance with the Greens and the SPD. In this context, Gysi himself refers to Russia’s policy. Here he sees “huge” differences to the Greens and the SPD foreign minister.

On this evening, the left-wing politician tried the dialectical trick of making his party look absolutely principled and capable of compromising at the same time. “Those who are not capable of compromising are not capable of democracy. And those who make too many compromises give up their identity. ”A compromise shouldn’t look like taking two steps in the right direction and then one in the wrong. “All steps have to go in the right direction, they can only be shorter than you imagined.” Gysi’s conclusion on the ability to govern? “We don’t shy away from it. We are also ready to take on this responsibility. ” A majority in his party is in favor.

A look at the polls, however, shows that the left is still very far from having to seriously ask itself this question at all. There is currently no majority with the Greens and the SPD together. Among the parliamentary groups represented in the Bundestag, the Left is currently in last place in terms of voter favor. According to the ARD Germany trend, only six percent would vote for the party. In the 2017 federal election, the party had won more than nine percent.

In the corona crisis, the left emphasized the needs of those who are particularly suffering from the situation. The crisis has exacerbated the existing social inequality, says Katja Kipping, still party leader. The left is calling for a property levy, a reversal of privatization in health care and “FFP2 masks for all” instead of just for those who can afford them. “We live in a class society, it’s about class issues,” says the left-wing parliamentary group leader in Hesse, Janine Wissler, who is running for party chairmanship in February. “If we don’t change the balance of power and ownership, we won’t solve this crisis.”

Can the Left win back AfD voters?

At the political start of the year of the Left Group, which took place in front of empty rows of chairs in Berlin’s Admiralspalast due to the pandemic and was broadcast by video, the question was also about why the Left is no longer receiving support with its messages. The left has “failed to speak in such a way that people get it,” says the parliamentary director Jan Korte.

This year, parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch wants to win back at least some of those in the East who earlier voted for the Left and later for the AfD. The fact that the AfD exists is a result of politics. The rulers are responsible for this, “but so do we,” emphasizes Bartsch. “The AfD has filled a vacancy,” says the parliamentary group leader. “We didn’t make it. We have lost people who disagree. “

Sahra Wagenknecht, who is controversial within the party, wants to take an active part in the left election campaign. In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the will of the state executive there, she should top the list, although she has her residence in Saarland. When asked what her personal plans are, she only says that she wants to get involved in the next parliamentary group. The time of bitter power struggles among the left is unlikely to be over yet.