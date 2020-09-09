With the resumption of competitions, the organizers of each sporting event have implemented more or less strict health protocols to limit the spread of the coronavirus. If high level athletes are happy to find the grounds or tracks, the sanitary conditions add additional pressure on their shoulders. Now, athletes are also and above all likely not to finish a competition, not for sporting reasons, but for health reasons. And the cases of athletes excluded from competitions are already numerous.

The US Open is perhaps the competition that has caused the most ink to flow on the subject. After the exclusion of the French Benoît Pair tested positive for coronavirus the day after the start of the tournament, Kristina Mladenovic, contact case of the latter, was disqualified from the women’s doubles table on Saturday. A news all the harder to accept for the Frenchwoman, as she had already been able to play her first two rounds. His double partner, the Hungarian Timea babos, disqualified in fact, rebelled against this situation on social networks. “It’s terribly unfair, I don’t see any reasonable reason for it to have turned out this way. (…) They deprived us of a chance to lift a Grand Slam trophy, not to mention the material side and the psychological damage!” , she wrote on Instagram.

“It was a huge blow to the hammer”

Another case that made people talk, that of Kylian Mbappé, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The Frenchman who allowed the Blues to win Saturday against Sweden (1-0) in the first group match of the Nations League, was therefore announced forfeit against Croatia, two days before the match. In full competition, he had to leave his teammates. Two other cases, which were less publicized, but which are just as frustrating. Hugo hay, specialist in cross-country races and 5,000 meters and Thibaut Collet, pole vaulter, were both excluded from the Diamond League of Monaco, which took place in mid-August, for having been in contact with Valentin Lavillenie, tested positive for coronavirus. A blow for the two Frenchmen who were to participate in their first meeting of the Diamond League in their young career. “We have both been in contact with Valentin Lavillenie. We had lunch with him. Hugo was sitting across from him, and I was sitting next to Hugo. The tables were large, however, but they aimed wide so as not to take any risks ”, tell Thibaut Collet.

The decision falls the day before the competition, at 8 p.m. “It was a huge uppercut in the head, because we had just finished our pre-competition, we were on the stadium, ready to resume. We trained for a long time without having any competition or goal. We finally had a goal, and not just any, Monaco is the most prestigious of meetings. We really took a heavy blow, because it wasn’t our fault, it was a stroke of bad luck. Obviously, the first hours, it is not easy to live. We wonder why has fallen on me ”, entrusts Hugo hay. A feeling shared by Thibaut Collet. “This competition was a childhood dream, I cried. I experienced it as a big injustice. When we were summoned to tell us this news, I even got angry, and I left the office angry. Even if I understand the decision, which was the most reasonable, for me it remains an injustice that I experienced very badly. ”

A new uncertainty to manage

So how do you deal with this new uncertainty for athletes? For those who have already experienced such a situation, psychological work is fundamental according to Nathalie Crepin, clinical sports psychologist and mental trainer. “In terms of the context, the health crisis, and the resulting uncertainty, is an anxiety-provoking aspect for the athletes, in addition to the usual pressure of competition, and the sporting aspect. There is the fear of being infected and not being able to play, whether in individual or team sport ”, analyzes the specialist. And this uncertainty is a new parameter to be taken into account for athletes. Competitions are not immune to cancellation, and the different protocols between organizers and countries do not make things easy. Not to mention the fear of being contaminated which also weighs on athletes.

“Covid adds additional uncertainty, it is an additional element to be managed”

“Some athletes have already told me that they felt like they were living with a sword of Damocles on their heads. They tell me ‘We don’t know if it’s going to hit us, and when’? ”, report Nathalie Crepin before adding: “You can’t tell them it won’t happen again. There is a lot of speech work. They have to express themselves on what they have lived, that they deliver their fears, their anxieties, their anger, their frustration. Then you have to work on what the athlete can get out of this situation if it were to happen again. Then you have to rework your goals and think about the next step ”, further specifies the clinical sports psychologist and mental trainer. “In general, we have a lot of pressure all year round in our work, and uncertainty in our sport, with the fear of getting injured for example. Covid adds additional uncertainty, it is an additional element to be managed. When we wait for the test results, we feel a lot of stress because we are afraid of being positive, which means that we would miss a new competition. However, this year, the opportunities are already few … ”, entrusts Hugo hay, which adds despite everything, manage this new parameter well.

“With covid, it no longer depends on them, which increases the feeling of injustice. They do not have control over what happens, nor over the decisions taken ”

A situation which can be all the more difficult in the event that the athlete who is put aside was put aside as a precaution and not because of a positive test. This is also the case for the two French people, Hugo hay and Thibaut Collet, whose test results have always been negative in Monaco. The decision to exclude them from the competition was therefore completely independent of them. “When the athletes are in big competitions, they have a lot of pressure, but they control it. They are in charge. With covid, it no longer depends on them, which increases the feeling of injustice. They do not have control over what happens, nor over the decisions made. It is random and it can be translated as a form of precariousness ”, Explain Nathalie Crepin.

And what a disillusionment to arrive there, to carry out the scouting before the competition, in order to finally not participate. “It is complicated to say: ‘I move to a competition, I start it and potentially I can be a contact case, and that consequently I can no longer participate in the competition and I have to be confined. These are very complicated times psychologically and emotionally ”, analysis Nathalie Crepin. Moreover, such an experience leaves traces for athletes who have lived it. “A few days ago, I was in Lausanne for a competition, and while waiting for the results, I was afraid to relive what I experienced in Monaco. This adds pressure but you have to know how to manage it, you have to accept it. Even if we always think about it, I try to take a step back ”, confess Thibaut Collet, who claims to take even more precautions with barrier gestures, after his bad experience in Monaco.

Financial consequences

More than the sporting consequences, being excluded from a competition for health reasons also has financial consequences. While the year 2020 has been cut by six months on the sports calendar, missing a new competition therefore has effects on the finances of the athletes. “Most of our contracts with our partners end this year, as they are modeled on the Olympic period. This year is therefore a year to find contracts. Each missed opportunity is one less opportunity to sell yourself, because it is through our performance that we can sell ourselves to sponsors ”, regret Hugo hay.