The Italians are called on Sunday to vote in particular on a national referendum on the reduction in the number of parliamentarians. The number of elected officials would drop from 945 to 600.

The Italians go to the polls on Sunday September 20 and the next day for the municipal elections as well as in seven out of twenty regions with a national stake, where Tuscany and Puglia could switch to the right. They are also being asked for a third ballot: a referendum, during which they will vote for or against reducing the number of their parliamentarians. The law has already been passed four times, but the Senate had obtained that the people be consulted.

This is the subject which for years made the Italians react the most: they denounce the corruption of a certain political class, a caste which no longer has any link with reality. Lorenzo will vote and vote to remove parliamentarians: “There’s too much, he denounces, and far too many of them are doing their jobs wrong. So yes, the number must be reduced. But when you think about 100 million a year, it’s like a euro for a coffee! “ 100 million euros per year: small savings, in short, if we consider the overall budget of the Italian state. However, they are necessary, according to Maurizio, 22, because Italian parliamentarians are better paid than their European counterparts: nearly 20,000 euros against 13,000 in France. He too will therefore vote in favor.

It’s better for us, because if there are fewer parliamentarians, there are fewer salaries to be paid and less money wasted. Here the school is falling apart and no one has come. It must be said that there are a lot of young people who do not vote and who do not care …Maurizioto franceinfo

And it is true that most of the young people we meet are more sensitive to anti-globalization or to Greenpeace. Many will not vote. A mistake according to Sara. “I think if we don’t vote, we can’t complain, she says. For me, it is important to participate because it concerns us closely. After that, what we vote must remain secret, but I think that there are as many reasons to vote for the yes as for the no, finally … ” Most political parties call for voting “yes” to save money, to be more efficient, more transparent, closer to the people. On the contrary, this is denounced by opponents, who above all see less representativeness for citizens. Constitutionalist Emanuele Rossi is worried about the future.

We do not know with which electoral law we will elect the next parliamentarians, we do not know with which regulations the Parliament will operate. It is not known according to what rules the parties will select their candidates. All of this leaves us in the unknown.Emanuele rossito franceinfo

“It is likely that the reduction of parliamentarians will be confirmed but we do not know how this will be applied in practice”, worries Emanuele Rossi. Italy would go from 935 to 600 parliamentarians, in the European average in number but compared to the population Italy will have the lowest representativeness with Germany …