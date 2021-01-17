“Before Christmas, infections were already on the rise and, instead of taking a step back, they poured gasoline on a fire that was growing,” says Antonio Guirao Piñera, professor of Physics at the University of Murcia Antonio Guirao, on Friday at the Espinardo campus. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM DAVID GOMEZ Sunday, 17 January 2021, 07:24



The teacher at the school would have liked to be wrong University of Murcia (UMU) Antonio Guirao Piñera when in the middle of December, in the report that he periodically sends to the Carlos III Health Institute, warned that infections were rebounding and that, if restrictive measures were not adopted, the consequences would be serious in January. Far from