Tabasco.- Jose Ramiro Lopez Obrador “Pepin”one of the brothers of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and who promotes the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum, He denied that he has a lawsuit with Adán Augusto Lópezanother of Morena’s aspirants.

In October, Jose Ramiro accused López Hernández of deception with the promotional campaign under the slogan “Que siga López”.

“As we say there in Tepetitán, in our town, they want to trick people into continuing López, but there is López to López, eh? Make no mistake,” he said.

While last Wednesday, he accused the Government of Tabasco of supporting the head of Segob.

“Claudia’s propaganda is put up by the citizens and López’s is put up by the structure, I imagine, of the Government here in Tabasco,” he said.

“cucumber“He assured yesterday that he has no personal conflict with the federal official and that his support for Sheinbaum is due to the relationship he has established with her for several years.

“We are not in a lawsuit, we have made it very clear, personally we have nothing against Adán, it is simply that we know Claudia,” he said in an interview in Villahermosa, Tabasco, where was close to Sheinbuamspecial guest in the report of Senator Ovidio Peralta.

“Personally, I’ve known Claudia since before 1988, I know where Claudia comes from and that’s why I’m supporting Claudia, but personally we don’t have a lawsuit, we’re from the same political organization, we’re party mates,” he said.