Without giving details, the president states that he will require a minimum quota of Brazilian components in products sold in the country

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (Dec 8, 2023) that it did not conclude the Mercosur agreement with the European Union because Brazil did not want to give in to government purchases for foreign companies.

According to him, government purchases serve to encourage small and medium-sized companies to grow and there could be no international competition.

The PT member went further, saying that he will once again demand that products sold in Brazil have a minimum of components manufactured in the country. Without giving further details, he cited the example of ships.

“We are going to return to the ship and demand at least 65% of the national content manufactured to generate employment here”he said.

After 23 years of negotiations, the Mercosur-EU agreement did not come to fruition this year, despite Lula’s efforts to finalize the text.

The main reason for the agreement being buried for now was the complaint from some European countries regarding how the Brazilian agricultural sector produces. There are accusations of environmentally destructive practices to achieve greater productivity, which would place European farmers in a situation of competitive inequality.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, was the leader of the European Union who most vocalized his opposition to the agreement with Mercosur. He said that the treaty under discussion is “old-fashioned”.

“I am against the Mercosur-European Union agreement. It is an agreement completely contradictory to what he [Lula] is doing in Brazil and with what we we are doing […] This agreement, in essence, does not take into account climate biodiversity”he declared.

On the South American side, the environmental demands made by Europeans were not accepted. Brazil leaves the presidency of Mercosur after the bloc’s summit in Rio. Paraguay takes over, which has already stated that it will not continue with the negotiations.

In a brief joint statement (read the full below), released this Thursday (Dec 7, 2023) during the 63rd Summit of Mercosur Heads of State, the 2 blocs say they are “engaged in constructive discussions” and they wait “reach quickly” an agreement.

According to the Power360 has learned, the Brazilian government assesses that negotiations can advance over the next 3 months, but it is admitted that there will be difficulties that may be insurmountable.