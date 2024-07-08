The Dutch Foreign Ministry is disappointed with Russia’s response to the decision to supply F-16s to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian ambassador’s response to the Netherlands’ decision to issue permission to supply 24 F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) was “disappointing,” the country’s Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said.

This shows that Russia is not ready to find a solution to the conflict, it is simply threatening, and we do not approve of this. Caspar Veldkamp Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands

Russian Ambassador Calls F-16 a Legitimate Target

On July 2, Russian Ambassador Vladimir Tarabrin stated that Russia views approval of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine as a step by the Netherlands towards escalating the conflict and destabilizing the international situation.

In this regard, I would like to note that the fighter jets supplied to Ukraine, as well as the airfields from which they take off, are considered by the Russian side as a legitimate target during a special military operation. Vladimir Tarabrin Ambassador of Russia to the Netherlands

The first F-16s will be delivered to Kyiv in the near future

In early July, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced the transfer of 24 F-16 fighters to Ukraine, the first of which will be delivered in the near future. In addition, Kyiv will receive seven F-16 aircraft engines.

Permission to send them was issued on June 19. At the same time, Ollongren did not specify the exact delivery dates.

The use of F-16s in Ukraine has already been announced earlier

On July 1, former French military pilot and air defense consultant Xavier Taitelman reported that the use of F-16 fighters supplied by Western countries had already been observed on Ukrainian territory.

[Случился] first strike by an F-16 confirmed by direct contact with the International Legion. We’ve finally gotten to this point. Xavier Taitelmanformer French military pilot and air defense consultant

However, military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, doubted that the Ukrainian army had actually received and was using these aircraft in the special military operation (SMO) zone.

According to him, this information requires confirmation. Dandykin believes that F-16s will still appear in Ukraine this summer, but later.

It will be a tough walk for these aircraft, both in terms of our air defenses and in terms of the operation of our aircraft, especially the Su-35 and Su-57. It will complicate combat operations, but not so much that the enemy will gain an advantage. Vasily Dandykin military expert

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted that American F-16 fighters would be deployed on Ukrainian territory. Before that, the West considered the possibility of deploying the aircraft outside the republic.

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, emphasized that the F-16s would be a legitimate target for Russia even if they were deployed outside of Ukraine, but would still be used in combat sorties. In addition to the aircraft, Moscow would also consider the airfields from which the flights would be carried out as legitimate targets, “with all the ensuing consequences,” he added.