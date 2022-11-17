Because a Golfje is ideal for tuning purposes, we do know an engine that will really make you the king of the McDonalds parking lot!

Last week we wrote here about a significantly overhauled Golf II. That thing had not only been addressed externally, but also under the skin a few things had been encrypted. For example, it had the four-wheel drive of an Audi TT, but the highlight was the 3.2 liter V6 from Audi in the front.

All very beautiful of course, but according to some not beautiful enough. On our Facebook page For example, it went completely wild that the 250 hp that the block delivered was only meager and that a little 4-pitter with turbo drives around this creation,

Well, to silence those people we have found the motorcycle for you.

Buy the engine of a Ferrari Enzo

Because how about a full-fat 6 liter V12 in your Golf. And not just one from an ‘ordinary’ brand like Mercedes or BMW, but an Italian thoroughbred. That’s right, the V12 from a Ferrari. And to make you even more ‘king of the parking lot’, it is not a home, garden and kitchen V12 from Ferrari either.

No, it’s one that normally resides in the Enzo. See, now we’re talking about something. You can just pick up an engine that should have been in Ferrari’s hypercar from the zeros. Should have been there, because he never lived there.

So it is not a worn-out copy that was taken from a crashed Enzo, but a truly brand new copy. And to make it even better, it is even still in the original crate that Ferrari put it in at the time. And the engine is also completely complete, everything is there, so it is plug and play.

You get a very expensive Golf

So, are you working on a project to provide your Golf with a little more ‘oopf’ and do you really want to stand out at the weekly meeting with your peers, take a look at the Sotheby’s site. It is auctioned there. Just take enough pecunia with you, because it is not a bargain.

The expected yield is between $200,000 and $300,000. And in Euros that is about the same amount. But hey, if you have the money and you want to silence all Golf drivers with a four-cylinder turbo, it’s quite a great investment, right?

It’s that we don’t have just a Golf here, otherwise we would have bought it like that! So you do it then!

