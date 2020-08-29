#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Composed of more than 99% silica, the sands of Mont Blanc de Fontainebleau, finer even than in the Seychelles and among the purest in the world, have been delighting walkers for hundreds of years. As early as the 19th century, tourists arrived by train to walk in the middle of these expanses of sand.

Geological curiosity

This desert in the middle of the forest still fascinates today. Nicknamed so because of the dog-shaped block of sandstone planted in the middle, the sands of Cul-Du-Chien offer a unique playground for the youngest and give adults the impression of being on vacation at the end of the world, just an hour from Paris.