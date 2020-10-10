#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

At 10 am, the ornithological reserve of Teich, in the Gironde, opens its doors to the general public. At the same time, Cyril Forchelet, the scientific and technical manager, makes his round of observation on the site. “The reserve is 110 ha with a 6 km path and 20 observatories spread over the path. Since the reserve was created in the 1970s, more than 320 species of birds have been observed”, explains the ornithologist, appointed a year ago.

The reserve is very active for the conservation of wild birds, in particular for rare or threatened species. These are the subject of a protection policy at European level. On the technical side, there is also work, with the help of a team of five people who mow down invasive plants in particular. It is also necessary to manage the water levels in the ponds for the well-being of the birds.