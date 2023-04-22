Amanuel was the nephew of Lino Banfi’s brother-in-law. His father and grandfather greeted him on social media with heartbreaking words. He took his own life

Who was Amanuel, the great-grandson of Lino Banfi who took his own life at the age of 18? The boy threw himself from the seventh floor of a building in Vimodrone, in the province of Milan.

Amanuel was the adopted son of Lucia’s nephew, wife of Lino Banfi. He was therefore the son of the son of the woman’s brother and brother-in-law of the actor.

After the long post from Lino Banfi’s daughter, the father and grandfather wanted to greet the boy on social media, with words that moved everyone. Amanuel has decided to leave on a “journey of no return”, leaving an unfillable void in the heart of his entire family.

Dad Michael Lagastra she posted a photo of her adopted baby a few months old, with his eyes wide and black.

The first photo, the one of the pairing. You were in Ethiopia waiting for us and we couldn’t wait to get here, you were already in our hearts.

Then came the heartbreaking words of grandfather Nicola Lagastra:

Hi Amanuel, this is your grandfather speaking to you: You arrived as a scared bundle, you filled all of our lives with immense happiness. You grew up and became a giant but ‘fragile’. Your mom, your dad, your little sister and grandparents adored you to the point of arousing jealousy of your little sister who is now desperately looking for you. But all of us caught up in so much happiness and so much love we didn’t know how to understand the drama that devoured you inside. FORGIVE US. The rest of our life will be hell. Fly now among the angels. Your heartbroken and desperate grandfather.

Amanuel fell from the seventh floor of a building and when the 118 rescuers reached him, he was still alive. They transported him as soon as possible to the hospital, but his heart stopped beating forever.

Cousin Rosanna, daughter of Lino Banfi, also published a long and heartbreaking post on social media. She turned to her mother Lucia, who disappeared last February and asked her to welcome him into your arms.