Saturday, December 2, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



| Updated 4:18 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

At the foot of the volcano, Ana Luna and Fran Simón live in one of the oldest houses in Las Manchas, a six-door home, saved by the whim of the laundry. However, the tremors and ash ate away its walls and belongings, and…

This content is exclusive for subscribers