After stating that the federal government was unaware that Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada had official protection, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered that it is “very bad” and that the collusion between the agent of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office and the drug trafficker should be investigated.

This morning, in a press conference at the National Palace, in response to a question from Grupo REFORMA, the federal president said he was unaware that there was official protection for Zambada and urged that the Sinaloa agent be found.

-Did your Government know, Mr. President, that a commander of the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office was a bodyguard or provided security for Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada?

-No, we didn’t know.

-And what do you think about this collusion?

-Very bad, first we have to try to find him because he was missing, there are two of them. This is the first thing and hopefully he is found alive, that is the first thing and then we will do the investigation. When did he start working for the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office? How long has he been there? Who conditioned him? All the investigation that is required.

This Monday, Grupo REFORMA published that José Rosario Heras López was commander of the Investigative Police of the Attorney General’s Office of Sinaloa, but he was also in charge of the security of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García.

He is now missing.

“He is an active police officer, assigned to that area (El Salado),” admitted Jorge Contreras, Commissioner of the Investigative Police, in an interview with REFORMA.

Commander Heras has been assigned to the municipality of El Salado for more than a decade. That territory is where “El Mayo” founded his stronghold and hid for more than 50 years.

On July 25, Zambada García was arrested in the US.