The news hit like a bomb 1.5 years ago: Bianca and Julian Claßen, better known as Bibi and Julienco, announced their separation.

Bielefeld – This was a shock for their numerous fans, and many hoped for a soon comeback of the dream couple. But now Julienco has made an emotional statement Instagram made it clear: there will be no reconciliation.

Julienco with a statement about Bibi: “No comeback”

“There will never be a comeback, please respect that”writes the 30-year-old in his story. These clear words are a response to the constant questions and comments from his fans who want him and Bibi to get back together.

He is repeatedly confronted with questions about Bibi, especially during his live sessions on TikTok with his new partner Tanja. “Unfortunately, I find it very unpleasant when I go online with Tanja on TikTok like yesterday and half of the messages consist of where Bibi is,” says Julienco.

The silence on the separation of Julienco and BibisBeautyPalace

Bibi and Julienco’s separation in May 2022 came as a surprise to many. But to date there has been no official statement from either side. Now Julienco is revealing the secret: “We ourselves haven’t even sat down and spoken, so it must be understandable that we’re not doing it for the public.” It seems as if both sides have tacitly accepted the separation and have now moved on .

Contact only because of the children and an appeal to the fans of the two YouTubers

Julienco emphasizes that he and Bibi are only in contact because of their children. There is no argument between them and both sides get along well. But everyone lives their own life now. “Many people didn’t understand that there was no statement at the time, but there was simply no way to do that,” explains Julienco.

On the Screenshot of his Instagram story the following can be read: “Nevertheless, I just wanted to get something off my chest. It’s now been 1.5 years since we separated and we’re both happily married. There will never be a ‘comeback’, you have to please respect that.” He emphasizes that he knows nothing about Bibi’s plans and that if she wants to come forward, she will do so herself. “Apart from that, I know absolutely nothing about their plans and that’s completely okay, we are in constant communication with our children, THAT’S IT!” says Julienco.

Final words in Julienco’s statement on Instagram

Finally, he wishes Bibi and her new partner Timothy all the best and hopes that the issue can finally be put to rest. “Thank you for your understanding,” he concludes his statement.