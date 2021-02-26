The infectologist Eduardo Lopez, one of the members of the committee of experts that has advised the Government since the beginning of the pandemic, admitted that the number of vaccinated promised for February had not been reached and that, as a result, he warned that, if he did not move quickly in the vaccination, a new wave of infections could be repeated, like last winter.

“What worries me the most is that we did not get to vaccinate what we had promised: 4 million doses in January of the Sputnik V vaccine and 14 million in February. They have not arrived and this is not good, “said López, speaking to Radio Rivadavia.

“If you don’t vaccinate, it’s going to be the same as last year. Winter is coming now start to rise and a new wave. I think this is very important, “he added.

For the infectologist it is crucial that before the arrival of cold weather the main “target” on which the vaccination plan should focus is covered: those over 60. “Our goal is 7,400,000 older adults to vaccinate, ideally. Before winter arrives,” he explained and later warned: “We are with a vaccine deficit we have to fix it as quickly as possible“.

López considered that to avoid a new wave of infections of the magnitude that occurred during 2020 “we have three or four months ahead” in which “if we work hard, I think it can be avoided or at least minimized.”

“The vaccine, even with the first dose, has an efficacy of 71%, both that of Astrazeneca and Sputnik V and also prevents serious disease.” explained the specialist, but returned to emphasize your concern: “Now, if we we keep running the date to start with a massive vaccination in the elderly, then we are in problems to see what happens in the month of May or June “.

According to Lopez, at present, the pandemic in Argentina shows figures of “flat cases.” “It has fallen from 14 thousand (contagions) at the end of December, we are between 7 and 8 thousand, which it’s a high plateau. Y we have a mortality that is not low either“, he remarked.

In the radio interview, the Government’s epidemiological adviser did not shy away from referring to the controversy of the VIP vaccination mounted at the Ministry of Health. “It is an unfortunate and sad episode,” he said but estimated that the citizens “saw it as a lousy fact, but still people want to go to be vaccinated, especially the elderly, who is very tired of social distancing and isolation“.

A harsh criticism of Axel Kicillof

But it was when López was consulted about the statements of Axel Kicillof, that his criticism went on. The Buenos Aires governor had said he had no way of corroborating whether or not those who were given the vaccine are health personnel if they lie in an affidavit. “That is incorrect”, crossed the infectologist to the question in the Nelson Castro program.

“You have to try to ask politicians, in general, not to mess with science because science always loses. There is a national registration for both nurses and doctors (to check the data). I am surprised that they say that, it is easy to verify, “the expert complained.

