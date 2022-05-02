Something that characterizes the singer, composer and music producer Pepe Aguilaris that if something does not seem to him, he does not hesitate to express it, as he did in a recent Instagram Live, where expressed his annoyance for those people who did not learn anything during the Covid-19 pandemic and even though they are sick, They do not have the minimum care when going out.

The father of singer Ángela Aguilarthe so-called “Princess of Mexican music”, commented that in the United States it is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask when traveling by plane.

“So it seems, like they told the bunch of guys: ‘everyone who has a cough, get on the fucking plane, right now, everyone who has the flu or is coughing, come, after all, you don’t wear a mask anymore and cough with singular joy, and there are the whole bunch of bastards (coughing)”.

Pepe Aguilar, son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, great legends of the golden age of Mexican cinema and ranchera music, stated that this was not freedom, but a lack of respect.

Neta, that is having freedom, that is having little mother, with all due respect.

The father of the also singer Leonardo Aguilar, mentioned that apparently, many people did not learn anything from the difficult times that have been experienced by the pandemic. “We didn’t learn anything from the fucking pandemic, the government tells you that you can take off your mask and then you’re going to take it off, use your common sense, for God’s sake, you’re sick, don’t make everyone else sick, put on the fucking mask” .

In addition, took out his “bitterness” (as he himself says), for those parents who travel with their sick children. “Irresponsible beggar parents, when you have a sick child, don’t send him to school.”

Read more: Outdoors: Pedestrians reclaim the streets of New York after COVID

Many of his followers applauded his words, while other social network users said: “Well, put on your Pepe mask, it’s common sense, everyone is optional.

Another person agreed with this comment: “exactly agree with you, instead of complaining so much, wear your mask, common sense, you can’t force others, so take care of yourself.”