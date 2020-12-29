In Bergamo, the temperature is taken everywhere, even at the entrance to the open-air cemetery, in the rain. Each visitor must bring their face up to the thermoscanner before being able to enter. Stefano Fusco lost his grandfather last March, he wants to show the part of the cemetery reserved for the dead of Covid-19. Yet many died the same day. Passing by the graves, he reads the date of death written on it and it repeats to himself: “March 14, March 14, March 14 … It’s like war. Tombs built in haste because there was no room.”

“We did not expect such an explosion. Many were not given a dignified burial.” Stefano Fusco, resident franceinfo

“As you can see on each grave there is a number, describes Stefano Fusco. These people remained numbers. We didn’t even have coffins left at one point. So much so that the dead were carried in black bags. And it’s not the same carrying a rigid coffin and a bag with a body that moves and bends. “

Across the province, at least 6,000 people died in the first wave. An increase of 600% compared to the same period the previous year. A trauma for Stefano who founded the association “Noi denunceremo” (We will denounce).





The cemetery of Bergamo (Italy), in December 2020. (BRUCE DE GALZAIN / RADIO FRANCE)

A few meters from the cemetery lives Consuelo Locanti, the association’s lawyer. “In front of the door, there is the road where the famous army trucks which transported the bodies of our dead passed”, she recalls. Images that have been around the world. Since then, the Bergamo prosecutor’s office has opened an all-out investigation to find out whether the country was prepared to face this pandemic. The complainants want to understand: why was there no red zone in the province of Bergamo? Why has the health care system been overwhelmed? For the time being, the President of the Council, the Ministers of the Interior, of Health and the President of the Lombardy region, among others, have already been heard.

For her part, lawyer Consuelo Locanti – whose father died of the consequences of the coronavirus since his oxygen mask was removed to give it to a younger patient – got her hands on two decisive documents according to her. One is from the government, the other from the World Health Organization (WHO). “These documents show that we had no plan against the pandemic and that Italy even violated a decision of the European Parliament which imposed a plan as early as 2013, she explains. These documents are indictments against the government and the region. If Italy had had a real plan against the pandemic, we would probably have saved at least 10,000 lives. “

“Of 600 family doctors in the province, six have died and 150 have fallen ill.” Guido Marinoni, doctor franceinfo

At the presidency of the Order of Physicians of Bergamo, there too it is mandatory to have your temperature taken and wash your hands, but the situation is much calmer. Guido Marinoni, the president of the Order of Physicians, explains that there is no longer an emergency in Bergamo, the population was so affected the first time. He draws the first consequences: “Above all, we must be able to count on public health. We must have a plan to fight against pandemics, we need to trace cases, to isolate patients to avoid exploding the epidemic in hospitals.”

These are not the only shortcomings that Guido Marinoni points to. According to him, “Doctors have been left without personal protection. They found themselves in the dilemma of not being able to visit their patients or to go without being protected, even if it means making themselves sick and being contagious.” And the doctor continued: “It is therefore not enough to have the best hospitals, it is indeed the territorial network of health care that must be rethought.” Indeed, for the President of the Order of Physicians, the problem is also there: “There is a dire shortage of family doctors and nurses.”