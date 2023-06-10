Chiara Gualzetti’s parents announced on social media that they got married: “It was her wish and we are sure that today she was there with us”

A day of joy in the midst of years of incalculable, infinite pain. This is what Messrs Vincenzo and Giusy, parents of Clare Gualzetti, the 15-year-old brutally murdered by a contemporary of hers on June 27, 2021 in Monteveglio, in the Bologna area. In fact, the two announced, through a short post on social media, that they were married. It was their little girl’s wish.

A ray of sunshine in the midst of the storm in which the gentlemen Vincenzo and Giusy Gualzetti they have been living for almost two years now.

The two, parents of Chiara, through a post published on social media have in fact announced that they have married. They did it, they explained in the post caption, precisely because he was a wish of their missing child.

We got married with great joy, but with a heavy heart. It was Chiara’s great desire and we are sure that today she was there near us.

These are the words of Mr. Vincenzo, who then went on to thank the mayor of Valsamoggia Daniele Ruscigno, the commander of the Bazzano Carabinieri station Francesco Farina, the witnesses and all those who participated in the celebration.

Ceremony held at the Bazzano hospitalbecause Chiara’s mother is hospitalized in this period to undergo treatment.

The Crime of Chiara Gualzetti

It was the June 27, 2021 when Chiara Gualzetti, a 15-year-old girl from Monteveglio, in the province of Bologna, went out with a friend of hers. Or so she thought of it.

In fact, that boy had completely different intentions than spending an afternoon of leisure. He has lured her to a hidden place in the Abbey park and there he has her brutally murdered first with a knife and then with kicks and punches.

The following day, the authorities identified the perpetrator of the crime and arrested him. In the interrogations following his arrest, the young man had confessed that he had acted because prompted by a demonic voice that he had in his head.

After months and months of expert reports, interrogations, interviews with psychologists and various investigations, the judges decreed that the then 16-year-old was perfectly capable of understanding and wanting.

We therefore proceeded with the abbreviated procedure which in July 2022 had led to a sentence of 16 years and 4 months in prison for the young killer. Then condemn also confirmed on appeallast March.