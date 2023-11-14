A baby with a terminal disease at the center of a legal battle involving his parents, British health officials and the Italian government, he died, a group supporting his family reported Monday.

Christian Concern noted that Indi Gregory died in a hospice Monday morning after he was taken off life support Sunday.

The eight-month-old baby had brain damage as a result of a rare condition known as mitochondrial disease.

His doctors said he should be taken off life support to allow him to die in a hospital or hospice. Her parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, sought to maintain life support in the hope that experimental treatments could prolong his life. The Italian government had requested permission for the girl to be treated at the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome and even granted the baby Italian citizenship.

Doctors argued that Indi was unaware of her surroundings, was suffering, and should be allowed to die peacefully. British judges rejected repeated legal attemptssupported by Christian Concern.

In a statement early Monday, the baby’s father bitterly criticized the courts for refusing to even let her die at home.

“Claire and I are angry, heartbroken and ashamed,” Gregory said. “They managed to take away Indi’s body and her dignity, but they will never be able to take away his soul.”

Legal disputes in the United Kingdom

The case is the latest in a series of legal disputes in the United Kingdom between parents and doctors over the treatment of terminally ill children. British judges have repeatedly sided with doctors, even if parents oppose the proposed treatment.

On Friday, Court of Appeal Judge Peter Jackson said doctors caring for Indi and other critically ill children had been put in an “extremely challenging” position by the legal dispute and condemned what he described as “manipulative litigation tactics.” designed to thwart orders made by judges after careful consideration.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her condolences in a social media post: “We did everything we could, everything possible. Unfortunately it was not enough.”

