Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Deputy Juana Minerva Vázquez González lamented the murder of journalist Luis Enrique Ramirez Ramos who was found dead this morning.

“We deeply regret and condemn the murder of journalist Y We demand that the State Attorney General’s Office to investigate and clarify the facts” expressed the legislator.

He also repudiated this crime and this violation of human rights in which the journalist dedicated his life to journalism as director of the Fuentes Reliable portal and newspaper columnist The debate.

He urged the competent authorities to take these crimes as a priority and sent a message of condolence to the family and friends of Luis Enrique.