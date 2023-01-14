We defend public health

1) That article 32 of our beautiful Italian constitution is applied, where it says that the right to health is guaranteed to all citizens and in equal measure.

2) That law 833/78 is applied, the one that established the Italian Health Service, where it establishes principles and objectives for the health of citizens, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, throughout the Italian territory, the Regions must implement operational mechanisms to implement the principles and objectives set by law 833.

3) With the money that comes from Europe for health care, plans must be programmed, projects for the improvement and development of public health, more efficient hospitals, to build health houses in the area, community houses, small community hospitals, which they must then be managed by employees of the NHS and should not be given to private individuals who mainly seek to make economic profits, in these structures it takes sufficient and professionally trained personnel, doctors, nurses and other personnel, to make a good prevention and care for the most fragile and needy citizens, also strengthening home assistance, these services also serve as a filter, so as not to clog hospital admissions and emergency rooms, to reduce waiting lists for examinations and specialist visits.

4) There is an urgent need to address the shortage of personnel in hospitals and throughout Italy, about 50,000 doctors are missing, about 100,000 nurses and other personnel are missing, a plan to strengthen the universities must be implemented immediately to prepare a sufficient number of Doctors and nurses, then let me tell you, they should be paid better according to their professionalism, many nurses go abroad because their salary is more than double what they get here in Italy.

5) More and better investments must be made in our public health, both for employees and for local hospital structures and for all the means they serve, about 7% of GDP is spent, while in Germany about 11% is spent %.

