By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that it is still necessary to defeat hatred, fanaticism, lies, and that the denial of the policy has led to the emergence of an “angry extreme right” in the world. .

“We defeated Bolsonaro, we have to defeat hatred, we have to defeat the lie, the fanatics”, said the president during a meeting with presidents of universities and federal technological institutes.

“Because this society has to go back to being civilized, to smiling… it has to go back to liking people, being humanistic, being more fraternal, being more supportive. We have to get back to liking each other more because we are all in the same boat,” she added.

Lula again said that the denial of the policy, which took place in various parts of the world, led to the revival of an angry extreme right in several countries, including Brazil and the United States.

On Wednesday, in an interview with GloboNews, Lula had already said that, on his trip to the United States, he intends to talk with the US president, Joe Biden, about a form of international reaction to this new extreme right.