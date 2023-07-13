The next president of the Federal Supreme Court makes an impassioned speech at the UNE Congress, criticizing the dictatorship and Jair Bolsonaro

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso said this Wednesday (12.jul.2023) that Brazil defeated Bolsonarism in a speech at the 59th UNE congress (National Union of Students), held in Brasília (DF). In his speech, the magistrate also criticized the dictatorship.

“Only dictatorship closes Congress, only dictatorship revokes mandates, only dictatorship creates censorship, only dictatorship has political prisoners”, he declared. “We’ve come a long way so people can speak up any way they want.“, he spoke.

At the time, Barroso was the target of a protest. He was booed by students who protested his position in the nursing floor trial. Students linked to the Revolutionary Spark Youth and the Revolutionary Workers Movement held signs with words such as “Barroso: enemy of nursing and organizer of the 2016 coup”, a reference to the impeachment from the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“Those who scream, who don’t put arguments on the table, that’s Bolsonarism”, said Barroso. “I fought against the dictatorship and against Bolsonarism“, continued. “We beat Bolsonarism“, he said.

The minister defended the dialogue even in the divergence. “Who has an argument, who is right, who has history on their side, puts arguments on the table, doesn’t curse and doesn’t scream, this is a recent past that we are trying to get rid of”, he declared.

In Publication On Instagram, the two organizations wrote: “We do not ally with those who attack us and we do not accept that the majority of UNE is together with the right, with those who attack workers, indigenous peoples and students”.

This is not the 1st time that Barroso has spoken out against Bolsonarism. In June 2022, he was harassing by a man in the US, when he was at Harvard to speak at the Kennedy School, the university’s school of public service. The minister was called “demon” It is “velvet mouth”. To the images of the moment show Barroso wearing headphones in front of an establishment. He ignores the taunts and enters the place.

Already in November 2022, after the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the polls, the STF minister was approached by a protester in New York (USA) who questioned him about the source code of the electronic voting machines – a recurring theme among supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PT). At the time, the magistrate replied: “Lost, mané, don’t bother”.