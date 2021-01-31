Time is slowly running out for Susanne Eisenmann – the woman who distances herself from the Chancellor in the Corona crisis and election campaign. Mockery of the election campaign that has just started doesn’t fit.

Stuttgart – Footballers plagued by fate like to sum up their misery with these words: “At first we were out of luck, and then there was also bad luck.” The idiom is the translation for the fact that things don’t go on the pitch and one low blow follows the next.

Susanne Eisenmann is in Baden-Württemberg not only Minister for Culture, but also for Sport. The 56-year-old CDU woman is currently fighting with hooks and eyes for more profile. After all, there will be state elections in six weeks. And as the top candidate she competes against none other than him FC Bayern Munich on – at least it has Markus Söder recently to his esteemed colleague Winfried Kretschmann from the Greens called. The “iron team”, as they and their supporters call themselves, should definitely hone their winning tactics, as recommended by CSU boss Söder – but they are currently being put on the defensive.

State election in Baden-Württemberg: Heavy fight with the Greens – CDU top woman earns ridicule

The latest setback for the now well-known nationwide Fighter for open schools in Corona times (“Regardless of the incidences”) came over the weekend on social media, hardly that the setback with the cancellation of the Opening of daycare centers and schools was digested. It is now common practice to attempt to corrupt and ridicule the election campaign of the political opponent. But so much Ridicule for Eisenmann these days is already unusual.

Even Berlin commentators became aware of the new large posters that Eisenmann presented on Friday because the white slogans on an orange background came across as weird. “Vote for the CDU because we hunt today’s criminals with tomorrow’s equipment,” says one. This became at Twitter quickly: “We are criminals of today” because drivers can often only read the first line when driving past. Another bizarre line of posters is also ridiculed: “Together. Children. Do.”

I have only one question: who advised you? pic.twitter.com/sVVVyHTRQE – Madame Greebo • BW • airs at home too (@Nureinhoernchen) January 30, 2021

But the second motif with the question “Don’t we all want to be protected?” Garnished with a photo by Eisenmann was also mockingly commented on. A user replaced Eisenmann with Vito Corleone, the mafia godfather played by Marlon Brando, who extorts protection money from business people. The green one OB retiree Fritz Kuhn subsequently asked on Twitter: “Dear Ms. Eisenmann, did your advertising campaign cost anything?” The answer is yes. For the campaign, the state CDU has the Berlin advertising agency Römer und Wildberger involved. According to reports, Eisenmann selected the motifs with her closest advisers. On Sunday afternoon, the 56-year-old said she would hold on to the posters. “We are relaxed about the fact that a message on posters on the Internet is deliberately misunderstood.” Internal security is a “core competence” of the CDU.

CDU Landtag candidate earns constant ridicule: Expert recognizes “technical errors”

Call the Communication scientist Frank Brettschneider from the University of Hohenheim. He is surprised that the CDU also relies on pure text posters with capital letters and long words such as “equipment”. “You shouldn’t stick these posters up anyway.” They are hardly understandable for drivers rushing past and passers-by. Image posters with striking colors are much better. Brettschneider mentions that the motifs and slogans can easily be corrupted “Technical mistakes”. But he also says: “The posters are not relevant for the voting decision.”

At the same time, they are another piece in the mosaic for the picture that voters made of Eisenmann. “They ask themselves what are their management qualities and their professionalism.” Much more important is the course of the Baden-Württemberg CDU top candidate in the Corona crisis: “Ms. Eisenmann has no run,” judges the expert.

This is due to her administration in the Ministry of Culture and her behavior towards Kretschmann and the still very popular Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “To distance oneself from Merkel is a steep statement in the state election campaign,” said Brettschneider. Eisenmann recently said in an interview: “I think the Chancellor’s course in the corona pandemic is basically very good. I just have a different opinion on whether all schools should be closed across the board. “

Merkel distancing himself in the state election campaign? CDU candidate strategy is reminiscent of the 2016 flop

That reminds me of the course of the former CDU top candidate Guido Wolfwho had distanced himself from Merkel on refugee policy at the beginning of 2016 shortly before the state elections. In the CDU, Eisenmann’s line also evokes a déjà vu. A board member says: “All that’s missing is for Kretschmann to declare again that he is praying for Merkel.” At that time the result was: The Greens got 30.3 percent, the CDU only 27. That Eisenmann despite the Danger from the Corona mutant Continuing to insist on the rapid opening of daycare centers and schools, many in the CDU also consider it wrong. It is often said that a government should not argue in a crisis.

FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke Eisenmann doesn’t need to be surprised at the ridicule: “It just doesn’t go together to demand doggedly opening schools first and thus to dismiss the Chancellor, only to suddenly discover during the election campaign that you are with ‘safety first’ and Merkel’s security thinking wants to win the election. ”A CDU strategistwho does not belong to the “iron team” can still see something good in the whole discussion about the election posters: After all, people are no longer talking exclusively about “Eisenmann’s lousy school policy,” he says sarcastically.

However, even competitor Kretschmann does not get through the election campaign without turbulence: Im ZDF talk “Markus Lanz” recently burst the collar of the Green Prime Minister several times. (dpa / fn)