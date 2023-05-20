The emotion and pain of the doctor, after the death of little Mourad Boulila: it is impossible for them to get used to such losses

On Thursday 18 May, the child’s funeral was celebrated Mourad Boulila the 8-year-old boy who died following the accident. Before him, his older sister Jemila and her boyfriend Rosario Langella also lost their lives.

Doctor Renato Gammaldi, chief physician of the San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d’Aragona hospital was not able to hold back at all emotion for this heartbreaking loss.

Many have chosen to be present in the last farewell of the child, who unfortunately lost his life a few hours after the funeral of the sister. In his homily, the parish priest had thought of making one prayer for him and his mother.

However, for little Mourad the next morning they could not help but note his death. The entire Boulila family, following that accident, is gone completely in pieces.

Jemila was 14 years old and died after being thrown out of the machineled by his father. The doctors who intervened on the spot for her, could not help but ascertain the death.

Rosary Langella however, the 14-year-old’s boyfriend died the morning after the accident. He was 16 years old and his conditions turned out to be too much serious. The only one who is now fighting for her life is the mother of the family.

The emotion of the doctor for the death of Mourad Boulila

Doctor Renato Gammaldi a few hours after the disappearance of the little one, in an interview with Lira TV failed to hold the emotion for this loss. About what happened to the child he said:

We did everything to save that little one. He was a beautiful child. There were multiple injuries and despite what he did, he couldn’t turn the tables.