Strolling around the ship, eating in the on-board restaurant and enjoying plenty of sunshine on deck: this is how many people imagine a cruise. But things can also turn out differently, as a case from the Caribbean shows.

Nassau – Anyone who goes on a cruise hopes for a travel experience full of unforgettable impressions. However, a lot can go wrong on a cruise, and there are numerous stories of disappointed or angry passengers whose cruise turned out to be a true odyssey.

When a number of travelers recently wanted to set off on a Caribbean cruise, they were surprised by a change of plans before the trip began. Due to bad weather, the cruise route had to be changed: instead of going to the Caribbean, the cruise was to go to Canada. Because this no longer had anything to do with the original plan, around 2,600 passengers canceled their cruise shortly before departure.

A true horror cruise also experienced Business Insider-Author Heidi Borst, when she set off on a cruise through the northern Caribbean with her ten-year-old son.

Cruise with disgust factor – the bathroom turns out to be unhygienic

Since the two booked their cruise with the tour operator Aida Cruises using the cheap Vario tariff, they were not given a free choice of cabin. After being allocated cabins, the two discovered that the tour operator had put them directly above the ship’s own beach club: the fear of sleepless nights was already getting on the mother-child couple’s nerves before they even set off on their journey.

Things went better for Borst and her son at the beginning of their cruise. After the passengers were successfully brought on deck and mother and son reached the shared cabin, which looked as advertised, they sat back for a while. But when she opened the bathroom door, she was hit by a bad smell: mold. “During my nighttime shower, I found out why, because the water collected in a puddle at my feet. From then on, we wore our flip-flops and had a quick shower,” says Borst, describing her first night on board.

Cruise horror: “Broken tiles, stained carpets and broken faucets”

The ship’s first stop on its journey was the port of Key West. There, the two explored the “charming” city, as the author calls Key West. But they soon received bad news: Due to strong winds, the ship could not leave the port as planned.

A cruise can offer many unforgettable experiences – both positive and negative. A mother and her ten-year-old son have now experienced a true odyssey. © Jordi Boixareu/imago/Symbolbild

As a result, they missed their second destination, Bimini in the Bahamas. “Disappointed, we explored the ship in search of fun distractions. But there wasn’t much to do other than gambling and drinking,” Borst emphasizes. The ship, built in 2001 and renovated in 2016, could, in Borst’s estimation, urgently use some TLC. “Broken tiles, stained carpets and broken faucets were just some of the glaring defects,” she explains.

A catastrophic cruise in many ways: “We even had a power outage”

Another problem arose when dark mud rose up through the shower drain in the couple’s cabin and the toilet stopped working: “When the power came back on, the $270 WiFi stopped working and remained patchy for the rest of the trip,” Borst describes her odyssey. The next day, the power went out again during dinner. When the staff served the travelers their food as if nothing had happened, mother and son had seen enough: “At that point, we wanted to get off the ship,” says Borst.

Despite her negative cruise experiences The two of them enjoyed their time in the Bahamas capital Nassau. “We couldn’t get off the ship fast enough. Although our cruise experience was probably an outlier, I wouldn’t risk it again,” she sums up the experiences of her first cruise.

What can those affected do if the cruise is unsatisfactory?

Since a cruise is a package holiday, special legal principles apply to it. But what options are available to travelers who discover during a cruise that the cabin or the general equipment of the ship does not meet the previously advertised quality standards?

The ADAC advises affected cruise passengers in this case to draw up a list of defects and present it to the tour operator. This makes it possible to claim back part of the costs paid for the trip from the tour operator. Depending on how the cruise was booked, those affected can also contact the travel agency responsible for the booking or the responsible tour guide. (fh)