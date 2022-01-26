The sad story of Mila, the dog mom who lost her puppies to a premature birth: here’s what happened next

There history that we decided to tell you today is really sad and heartbreaking. The protagonist is one dog mom, call Thousands, which for a premature birth has lost all her puppies. They were too young to survive and the doctors were unable to do anything.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Every animal should be given the opportunity to to take care of of his children, but this is obviously not always possible.

Mila was found by volunteers from Sunshine Dog Rescue while he lived like stray between Mexico and Arizona. Like all dogs in his own situation, he needed to Help.

Was thin and weak. It was clear that he had never had a warm home and a loving family. Unfortunately precisely because of all these problems, did not even have confidence in humans.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The boys worked a long time to succeed capture it and, in the end, thanks to food and a lot of patience, they managed to pick her up and take her to the shelter.

Unfortunately it is during the medical examination, which is coming out of the sad reality. The little dog was in sweet waiting. Although it was early, he already had the contractions and her cubs were in grave danger.

The heartbreaking loss of little Mila’s children

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

For several days the guys tried to to avoid the tragedy, but in the end there was nothing more to be done. Mila had a premature birth and a few hours after birth, her young have lost his life. They were too much weak to survive.

The dog, however, wanted to do the mom and being able to take care of someone. For this, the guys have decided to put them close 3 kittens, who were suddenly left without their mother. Here is the video of the story below:

Mila took care of the little ones as if they were his children. In particular it has established a link special with one of the cats called Gumball. Luckily both Mila and this little one were adopted by same human family and today they have the possibility of being able to stay still together.