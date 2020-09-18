After two months of confinement due to coronavirus, many inhabitants of the capital and the Parisian suburbs have decided to move to live in the region. “We took 1,000 euros more per square meter,” notes a real estate agent in Tours.

It’s a new life to Champtocé-sur-Loire, near Angers in Maine-et-Loire, for Stéphanie, Mathieu, their baby Elliot, Noha aged 15, and especially for Neige. “This is my cat, who is perhaps the happiest about the change of life. It was an apartment cat who was afraid to go out, who watched the birds in the street in Montreuil, and now she can go to them. hunt. So she is very happy “, smiles Mathieu.

Seven months after the start of confinement, the family has completely changed their lives. They are among the many French people that this long period of isolation due to the Covid-19 epidemic has led to introspection. Many city dwellers locked in an apartment have dreamed of the countryside, of a house with a garden. This family made that dream come true.

Since August 8, Neige can therefore hunt. The family, originally from Montreuil, settled permanently in their new home. Mathieu has always lived in Île-de-France. Stéphanie, a nurse, had wanted to leave for several years. The confinement sealed this desire and accelerated their departure.

We quickly couldn’t bear to stay cloistered in the same city, to take the same walk every day. And then when we are fed up with something, we only see the flaws.Stephanieto franceinfo

From there, everything goes very quickly for the couple. “We found the house quite quickly, so we were able to see ourselves”, explains Stéphanie. “Especially since during the confinement, we were able to have time to search”, adds Mathieu. They found a pretty house, with ivy running across the facade and burgundy shutters. “The kitchen and the living room are 50m². It was the size of our old apartment before”, Mathieu raptures. “Since August 8, we have the impression of living on vacation when we go out. There is the Loire two kilometers away, which is magnificent, full of châteaux in the area, the vineyards … Before, I got up to go to work. Today, I get up to go to the attic and telecommute with the view over the Loire Valley. ”

It’s a dream, and other French people have taken the plunge like this family. Helianthe Patte has been a real estate agent for twenty years in Tours. Since the deconfinement, it has nothing more to offer in primary and secondary residence. Her clients are on the waiting list.

It’s the explosion. Me, at the moment, I have nothing. Notaries who work have absolutely nothing. There are a lot of people who come all of a sudden.Helianthe Pawto franceinfo

Everything was bought very quickly by suburban residents or Parisians, confides the real estate agent, who notes that “The arrival of all these people raises the market very significantly. We took 1,000 euros more per square meter. Now, for something suitable, we are more on 4000 euros per meter, and then it may even still be above. “ This price increase has consequences for local inhabitants and first-time buyers, who are forced to buy a little further away now to find a house.

Rising prices are also indicative of a migration trend. Christine Fumagalli, president of the Orpi network, begins to draw a first map of movements. “Le Perche, which has always been a second home destination, is now evolving with categories more of senior executives”, she analyzes. “We also have Saint-Amand-Montrond, in the Cher, which follows the same path, the same logic, since we have prices increasing by 14% in this city.”

We still have our big provincial cities like Nantes, Tours, Angers, Orléans, Évreux, Toulon, which almost exploded out of confinement.Christine fumagallito franceinfo

“We wondered if the projects were going to stay at the project stage. But there, it goes to concretizations. We have people who buy”, she testifies.