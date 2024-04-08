The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, accepted this Monday the existence of a “complex and unprecedented situation” behind the police raid ordered by your Government to the Mexican Embassy in Quito last Friday to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, accused of corruption and who was in that legation with political asylum.

The president published a letter addressing the Ecuadorian people and the international community in which he assured that had to make “exceptional decisions to protect national security, the rule of law and the dignity of a people that rejects any type of impunity for criminals, delinquents or narco-terrorists.”

In the letter, Noboa stated that his mission as president is to comply with the rulings of justice, which is why he assured that His Government could not allow asylum to be granted to “sentenced criminals, involved in very serious crimes,” nor run the risk of Glas leakage.

The president referred to the criticism he has received both inside and outside Ecuador for authorizing the invasion of the embassy and stated that Some groups have put “their interests and political project above the sovereignty, dignity and justice of Ecuador.”

He also criticized those who have tried to turn the episode into an ideological struggle and those who asked Mexico to declare war on Ecuador or for the international community to issue an economic sanction against Quito.

“We must understand that we are risking the country and that all these criticisms come out once they see that the majority of Ecuadorians will vote for national dignity in the popular consultation on April 21, the maximum democratic expression of a nation,” he said. read in the document.

In his letter, The Ecuadorian president also affirmed that his country is a nation of peace and justice that respects nations and international law, Therefore, he stated that he will always be willing to resolve differences.

Nevertheless, Noboa told the Mexican government that “justice is not negotiated” and that Ecuador “will not protect criminals who have done harm.”

Glas was convicted of corruption in 2017. Photo:National Police of Ecuador via Getty Images Share

Ecuador has been in the eye of the hurricane since Friday night, when Police officers forcibly entered the facilities of the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, accused of corruption charges.

After the irruption, the Mexican government announced an immediate severance of relations with Ecuador and assured that it will denounce Quito before the International Court of Justice for violations of International Law.

Several countries, including the United States and Colombia, expressed their rejection of the entry of police officers into the Mexican embassy and denounced that Ecuador disrespected the “inviolability” of diplomatic facilities enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention.

According to the Noboa Government, on the contrary, Mexico had breached international treaties on the right to asylum by sheltering a person who was accused of embezzlement and who had to return to prison to serve two sentences for bribery and criminal association.