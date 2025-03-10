03/10/2025



Generalized shock In Badajoz for the murder of a 35 -year -old social educator, a native of Castuera (Badajoz), on a protected floor, allegedly at the hands of minors. “It could have touched anyone,” He has said one of his companions in statements to Cope Extremadura, and with the desire to keep his anonymity.

On the protected floor in which Belén has lost his life, located in the Guadiana urbanization, there had already been problems, although they have never “reached this point,” said the worker. Of this same villa They escaped Two minors just over a week ago, in full carnival. Throughout the morning it has been known that The deceased would have denounced to one of the young people allegedly involved in his death.

The National Police has confirmed the “violent death” and the arrest of three minors, two boys and a girl between 14 and 15 years, related to the facts. There is still no official report of his death, although media such as the newspaper ‘Today’ point out that it was “beaten and suffocated.”

The murder has unleashed a wave of indignation among their coworkers in different centers of Extremadura, which have spontaneously convened by social networks a demonstration at the doors of the center of minors Marcelo Nessi. Precisely there, in the center, the controversy had happened weeks ago: the inmates tried to carry out a couple of riots against the workers.









More security

Also the workers of the minors reception (CAM) Cáceres Sauce Garden They have expressed their “absolute condemnation of the brutal murder” of Bethlehem. «This terrible event not only fills us with pain, but shows the urgent need to reinforce security measures To protect workers to develop their professional work with minors, “they say in a statement.

«We demand that the Board of Extremadura immediately adopt effective measures to guarantee the safety of personnel working in these care resources. It is essential that Check the action protocolshuman and material resources are increased and prevention systems are implemented in response to risk situations, ”adds the statement.

At the moment, the guardian housing is cordoned off by the National Police. This investigation takes over the first group of the Provincial Brigade of Judicial Police of Badajoz, investigations are continued to account for all the facts to the judicial authority and the Minors Prosecutor’s Office.