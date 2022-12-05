Home page politics

Split

“Politics needs clear leadership,” says Schäuble, now the senior president of the Bundestag. © Imago

In an interview, Wolfgang Schäuble talks about his half-century in the Bundestag, mistakes in dealing with Putin and the controversial climate protests.

He is 80 years old and has now been a member of the Bundestag for 50 years. Wolfgang Schäuble shaped German politics like no other. a conversation

Mr. Schäuble, you are 80 years old and have been a member of the Bundestag for 50 years, with the title “longest-serving”. Does that scare you at times?

No, that doesn’t scare me. Sometimes it’s annoying to think about. But what can I say, the 50 years have passed quickly.

Let’s talk about your decades in politics. Is there a particularly happy or tragic moment in the Bundestag that immediately comes to mind?

Not for a moment. But of course the period from November 9, 1989 to October 3, 1990, from the fall of the Wall to reunification, was the most formative period in my political life, the greatest time for me.

What are you thinking of specifically?

As interior minister, I was responsible for the unification treaty and I had the idea of ​​unifying the legal systems of East and West through a treaty. That was my original performance, I have a copyright there. The treaty was negotiated and ratified – and the People’s Chamber of the GDR knew exactly the conditions under which accession to the Federal Republic would take place.

Wolfgang Schäuble: “In the event of reunification, there was no guarantee power”

There was no blueprint for unity, no fixed plan in the drawers of Bonn or Berlin. What was your orientation?

Most people have forgotten: After the fall of the Wall in 1989, tens of thousands of GDR citizens came to the Federal Republic every day. You set the pace, otherwise the GDR would soon have been empty as far as younger and well-educated people were concerned. You also have to remind yourself of this from time to time: not Bonn, but the people in the GDR set the pace for reunification. Then, around Christmas 1989, I thought about how to deal with it.

What conclusion did you come to?

The resemblance to the Saarbeitritt came to me. The Saarland was not part of the Federal Republic from the beginning, but only became so in 1957. A lot of people don’t know that anymore. At that time a treaty was signed with France to keep the Saar region out of future disagreements. At the same time, France became the guarantor power for the Saar region.

What does that have to do with reunification?

In the case of reunification there was no guarantee power like France, we could not see the Soviet Union in such a role. So I had the idea that we would make a treaty that would be implemented in national law, the Unification Treaty. This brought security for the accession of the GDR to the Federal Republic.

Schäuble on reunification: “The concern was obviously that something could change”

One of your Bundestag speeches from that time is particularly memorable: in 1991 you vehemently spoke out in favor of Berlin as the seat of government, with success. In Bonn they took it badly.

The greatest concern for many in the Federal Republic was obviously that something could change for them too. They didn’t want to understand that the world had changed completely. Resistance to the relocation of the capital was strong in all factions, including CDU/CSU. Even during the negotiations on the unification treaty, they told me in Bonn that I was not allowed to make any agreement that Berlin would become the capital. All West German Prime Ministers were for Bonn. So we wrote in that the question would be settled later.

Nevertheless, it can be said that almost everything suddenly changed for the people in the GDR, but almost nothing for those in the West, with the exception of the capital.

You have to understand that after the World War, with the founding of the Federal Republic, the introduction of the D-Mark and the economic miracle, things almost always went uphill for people in West Germany. We even became football world champions in 1954, but only marginally. So there was not the slightest motivation in the West to want anything else.

And in the east?

The people in the GDR wanted to live like in the Federal Republic! You lived in a dictatorship. In the Federal Republic, people just thought: that’s nice, our brothers and sisters too. We are happy to help them, but for us this has hardly any consequences. That was wrong. In addition, false expectations were probably nurtured and the impression was given that all is well in the West.

The topic is still on your mind. Why?

Well, 30 years later, on the anniversary of reunification, one could read in the commentaries and in the newspapers that everything had happened too quickly, that much more of the achievements of the GDR should have been adopted – and such nonsense. The majority of people in the GDR wanted to live like in the Federal Republic! Only the citizens’ movement had different ideas, they wanted to reform the GDR. But that wasn’t the majority.

To person Wolfgang Schäuble, 80, has shaped federal politics as a CDU politician for decades. Born in Freiburg, he was Minister for Special Tasks, Head of the Chancellery and Minister of the Interior under Helmut Kohl. He later led the Union faction. From 2009 to 2017 he played a key role in dealing with the global economic crisis in the Merkel era. He has been in the Bundestag since 1972, making him the longest-serving member of parliament in the history of German national parliaments. He has been paralyzed from the waist down since an assassination attempt on him in 1990. FR

Let’s skip ahead ten years – to September 2001. A certain Vladimir Putin spoke in German in the Bundestag and received a standing ovation. How wrong were you in the Russian President?

We were all wrong. Already in the Yeltsin era, the influence of the Russian secret service, which yes Russia ruled like an octopus, getting bigger. Wladimir Putin came from the St. Petersburg cell of the secret service. But of course we had no idea at the time what would become of it. We thought that with closer ties with Russia, with partnership, we could achieve something. Putin said that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century. He meant it like he said it.

Putin’s Ukraine war: “We could have known earlier”

How far will Putin go in this war against Ukraine?

I don’t know that. One thing is clear: Putin is allowed to do that Ukraine war not win, because then he goes on. After Russia’s attack on Georgia, former Polish President Lech Kaczynski warned: “Georgia comes first, then they Ukraine, then Moldova, then the Baltic States and then Poland.” We didn’t believe that. We could have known earlier, but we obviously didn’t want to know. And now some say we made mistakes, and others say we didn’t make any mistakes. I can only say: we were wrong!

A red thread emerges: Although it looks different, politicians often know little and yet have to act. How to lead there?

That is the art of politics.

Has the understanding of leadership changed? Isn’t dialogue more important than hierarchy, especially when you don’t know exactly what is right?

Politics needs clear leadership. Friedrich Merz leads the Union faction Yes, very well, but times are difficult. Politics does not mean fulfilling the wishes of all citizens as far as possible. Politics must set out a path on which the community, freedom and democracy can move as sustainably and socially balanced as possible. This is not just based on the motto: Who offers more?

“Climate RAF”: Schäuble thinks nothing of “such terms”

Is that enough? It is obvious that politicians have done too little to protect the climate for decades. Isn’t it understandable when people look for other ways to influence politics and take the protest to the streets?

That is part of democracy. But if it means shutting down traffic or the airport, then activists are damaging their cause. As you can see, we are no longer talking about the actual concern of preventing the ecological catastrophe, but about the demonstrators’ breaches of the law.

we can do that

We have a lot of omissions there. When I came to the Bundestag in 1972, the Club of Rome had just published its report “Limits to Growth”. We took note of it very carefully at the time, only the conclusions have remained very limited to this day.

It’s correct.

It’s good that the boys are protesting. It’s their future more than mine, because I’m already 80 years old. But if they get stuck on the streets, then that’s not productive. They want majorities for a more resolute environmental policy. Instead, they get majorities against their type of protest, which is clearly unlawful.

You can also hear terms like “eco-dictatorship” or “climate RAF” from the Union. Is that an appropriate response?

Oh, I don’t believe in such terms at all. But there is always a danger that when younger people are dissatisfied with the circumstances, they lose all measure. And then it gets worse than what they’re trying to fight.

Interview: Martin Benninghoff