Since the beginning of Israel’s declared war against Hamas, Iran has taken a strong stance against Israeli defensive action, called by the regime “aggression by the Jewish State against the Palestinians.”

The first demonstration emerged three days after the surprise attack carried out by the terrorist group, on which the supreme leader of the Persian country, Ali Khamenei, said he was proud of the incursion of “Palestinian youth”. Despite this, he denied any involvement in the hostilities, even though it is public knowledge that Iran is the main financier of the militia operating in the Gaza Strip.

Again this week, Iranian diplomacy took a stance on the conflict, asking Islamic countries to impose a boycott on Israel, with the expulsion of diplomats and an embargo on the sale of oil to the country. The announcement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

In his speech, the diplomat warned that “time is running out for a political solution between the sides”, threatening the entry of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” into the fight with “preventive actions”, if “war crimes against the Palestinians be not ceased.”

The statements come at a time of possible escalation of the conflict, given the imminent land entry of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) into Gaza and the attacks initiated by Hezbollah across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

This Friday (20), the Israeli government began the evacuation of residents of Kiryat Shmona, a city close to the border with Lebanese territory.

What is the Axis of Resistance?

The Axis of Resistance is an unofficial alliance of influence, led by Iran, in which groups openly opposed to the USA and Israel participate in the Middle East.

The vast majority of allies are Shiite militias such as the Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen, Islamic Jihad in Gaza, as well as other associations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Despite also being listed on the axis, Hamas emerged from a Sunni movement.

In an interview with the British broadcaster BBC, the director of the Middle East Institute, Lina Khatib, explained that this influence was built from a series of conflicts in the region, such as the civil wars in Syria and Yemen, as well as disputes over the Islamic State. in Iraq.

According to her, these militias are financed by Iran to “promote the regime’s political objectives” in the countries where they are based and on a regional level.

The creator of this network of influence was Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force, an important division of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

This elite unit is responsible for the military actions of Iranian forces outside the country. Through Quds, the Tehran government forms partnerships with groups and militias in other Islamic countries, financing military training, as well as offering ammunition and weapons for terrorist attacks aimed at overthrowing governments and taking over territory not recognized by the rebels.

This happened during the Syrian civil war in 2011, when Iran sent soldiers to the country in support of President Bashar al-Assad against the armed revolt established in the territory. At the time, thousands of Shiite militants were armed to defend the allied government in Tehran.

As soon as he took over Quds in 1998, Soleimani’s main objective was to expand Iran’s influence in the Middle East, seeking to form Iranian leadership in the region. To do this, he enlisted rebel groups with radical thoughts close to the Shiite regime and who were loyal to his authority.

In this context, it is believed that the financing of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, in Lebanon, and Hamas, in Gaza, has emerged.

Another example occurred in Iraq, where the Iranian regime’s action was designed to defeat the Islamic State. The first project of the resistance axis, designed by Soleimani, armed and prepared the Popular Mobilization Forces (FMP) to defeat ISIS, which has lost a lot of strength in recent years, but continues to carry out sporadic attacks, mainly in Europe and Africa.

The terrorist group Boko Haram is one of the branches of the Islamic State in Nigeria, a country gripped by violence, mainly against Christians, who are kidnapped and killed after raids on local communities.

In 2019, the American government classified Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Quds Force as foreign terrorist organizations.

Soleimani was killed by the US in 2020 after being hit in an airstrike while leaving Baghdad airport, the capital of Iraq. The episode took place during Donald Trump’s government.

Despite the death of its creator, the Axis of Resistance continues to operate in the Middle East and is an active threat in the Israel-Hamas war.

One of the proofs of this was the visit of US President Joe Biden to Israel, this Wednesday (18).

The country sent two groups of aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean, positioned close to Iran, with the aim of “sending a message” to the country, if it decides to get directly involved in the conflict or send an ally, such as the neighbor of Israeli territory. , Hezbollah.

The Lebanese militia Hezbollah

Hezbollah is a Shiite militia created in the 1980s during the Lebanese civil war, a conflict marked by territorial disputes between Christians and Muslims in the country.

In Arabic, the group’s name means “Party of God”. Among its objectives, like Hamas, is the destruction of the Jewish State.

In Lebanon, it operates on two fronts: as a Shiite political party, with veto power in the Executive, and a paramilitary group financed by Iran, which maintains popularity among the Shiite portion of the Lebanese population. Hezbollah’s great leader is Hassan Nasrallah.

Officially, the militia emerged in 1985 after the publication of an “open letter”, in which it declared that the two world powers at the time, the USA and the Soviet Union (USSR), were its main enemies. The document released by the group also places the Jewish State as a target for destruction.

A new manifesto was drawn up in 2009, once the organization won 10 seats in Lebanon’s Parliament. Unlike the old document, Hezbollah gave up defending the creation of an Islamic republic, however, it maintained a “hard line” towards Israel and the USA.

The group is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, Israel, the European Union and some Arab League countries.

In an interview with People’s GazetteBrazilian Gabriel Schorr, who was a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces for 23 years and has served on missions inside Gaza three times, said that Hezbollah is the only terrorist group classified by Israel as an army.

“The militia is considered ‘Iran’s favorite daughter’. It is a more prepared group and has a larger contingent than Hamas. It is the only organization considered a terrorist army by Israel Defense. They have armored vehicles, drones that are widely used by the Russians in the war against Ukraine, and greater preparation and financing than Hamas, in Gaza,” he said.

The former IDF soldier explains that the majority of Islamic terrorist groups were created by the Iranian regime. “We have several groups sponsored by Iran in the Middle East. Hezbollah, like the main one, is the ‘Iranian front on the border with Israel’. We know that Iranian soldiers and rockets, if launched from Tehran, would not reach Israel, so there was an investment in Lebanon to form the allied militia, as if the neighboring territory were Iran alongside the State of Israel.”

With the attacks already started by the Lebanese militia against Israeli territory, just days after the Hamas attack, and the imminent entry of the Israeli Army into Gaza, there is a possibility that Hezbollah will enter directly into the conflict.

“With the possible escalation of the conflict, as soon as Israel enters the Gaza Strip by land, the chances of Hezbollah intervening are great, but not immediately. The terrorists should wait a few days, about ten, thinking about an attack strategy, as Israeli soldiers will be more tired and military casualties are expected.”

The expert highlights that the group must also wait for certain results before the intervention. “If they perceive this to be the end, a defeat for Hamas, they will launch rockets into Israel, causing terror in the country,” he said.

Schorr does not believe in direct US intervention in the war. However, the sending of aircraft carriers to the Red Sea, in front of Iran, is a strategy by the American State to “communicate” to the Iranian regime the presence of allies on the Israeli side.

“Biden sent two aircraft carriers to the region. This shows that there is an American military presence alongside Israel, with the hope of putting pressure on Iran and preventing a Hezbollah attack. I’m not sure this works, you can’t speak English in the Arab world,” he said.

How can war escalate?

For the former Brazilian combatant, there are three main projections for the escalation of the war. In the first hypothesis, Israel enters Gaza, with the aim of destroying Hamas and its influence in the region, without Hezbollah creating another war front. “When I fought in Gaza, the objective was never to end Hamas, but rather to reduce terrorist actions in the region, there has never been a mission with that objective, until now, because there was hope that the group that controls Gaza would open up space for future dialogue.”

According to him, this mission would last months and would require the preparation of both military personnel and civilians to evacuate to shelters. “There is a double interest in this hypothesis: avoiding contact with innocent people as much as possible and having the freedom to reach Hamas’ strategic locations.”

In a second projection, Israel would defend itself against the Lebanese militia on the northern border. Schorr refers to Hezbollah as “the next war” the country will face.

“We are aware of Hezbollah’s training centers and arsenal. In this possibility, the Israeli Army could gain a military advantage; I cannot say whether American fighters would officially participate in the combat. I think the US would act in providing ammunition, information, equipment, interception, but nothing directly”.

The third option presented by Schorr is the global escalation of the conflict, causing a Third World War, where all powers enter the dispute.

“In this hypothesis, Iran would instigate its informal alliances with terrorist militias in Syria, Yemen, and other parts of the Middle East to commit attacks against Israeli and American embassies, which we already see happening, and to kill Jews. I hope it doesn’t come to that, some would call this new escalation a third world war. These actions would mobilize Western leaders here. Everyone knows that the line between these three options is very thin”, said the expert.

The former soldier highlights that he does not see an official revolt by Islamic countries against Israel. “I believe that the countries would not join the conflict, officially, but the action would take place through these independent allied formations, led by Iran.”