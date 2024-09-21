Hundreds of Palestinians who have found shelter near the sea in the Al Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip have had their tents flooded in recent days by the strong tides, which have swallowed up metres of beach and forced many displaced people to move again. Others, unable to find a more remote place to take shelter from the bombs or unable to afford the expense of moving again, are trying to prevent the water from damaging their few belongings or threatening the lives of their families.

Ahmed al Zaqzuq has decided to leave. The 56-year-old had been noticing for days that the waves were getting rougher and the sea line was getting closer. Although he relocated his family of 10, including two grandchildren, metres further out, it was not enough and one day at dawn they woke up surrounded by water. “We came here to escape the bombs. It seemed the safest place from the Israeli bombardment,” Zaqzuq now laments, as he dismantles the remains of his small shelter on the beach near Khan Yunis.

The Al Mawasi area is a strip of land located west of the towns of Khan Yunis (south) and Deir el Balah (centre) and bordering the Mediterranean Sea. For weeks, it has been a zone that the Israeli army has designated as “humanitarian” and this has resulted in several hundred thousand people crammed into 47 square kilometres (13% of the total area of ​​the Strip) in deplorable conditions of hygiene and without access to basic services. According to the UN, The population density of Al Mawasi is around 30,000 people per square kilometre, compared with 1,200 per square kilometre before the start of the war.

Most people fled from the southern edge of Gaza after Israel’s ground operation in the Rafah area bordering Egypt began in May. According to the UN, 90% of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants have been forced to move, most of them several times, since October 2023, when the Islamist Hamas movement, in power in the Strip, carried out bloody attacks that left 1,200 people dead in Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza and the death toll has now exceeded 41,000. The Strip is devastated. According to World Bank data, More than 60% of buildings and 80% of businesses have been destroyeds. These figures are from last January and the numbers have worsened since then, forcing a large part of the population to live in poor conditions in displacement camps such as Al Mawasi.

On September 14, a statement from the Gaza authorities, which is in the hands of Hamas, estimated that at least 74 percent of the tents are no longer in a usable condition and need to be replaced immediately. Many of them have been put up and taken down several times due to forced displacement and have been worn down by the heat and sun of summer, making them unable to protect the population from the cold and wind in the coming winter.

We thought it was a good place because we would have water nearby. We also thought that this war would end before winter and we could return to the ruins of our homes, but winter is coming and this massacre continues. Ahmed al Zaqzuq, displaced from Gaza

“We can’t stay here”

Al Zaqzuq cannot afford a new tent, which costs around 700 dollars (630 euros), nor can he afford to renew the wooden beams on which he stretches the nylon tarpaulins, so he carefully looks after his planks and carefully folds the already worn canvas to transport them to another place on a donkey-drawn cart. The family sets off on a journey with no clear destination. “What is certain is that we cannot stay here any longer,” he laments.

Hundreds of makeshift tents on the beach in the Al Mawasi area, in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 17, 2024 Mohamed Solaimane

His family first moved to a rented apartment in Khan Yunis. From there they went to Rafah and at the end of April they ended up on the beach in a tent. “We are cornered. On one side there is the Israeli army that wants us dead and on the other side there is our own sea, which is now drowning us. When we settled by the sea, we thought it was a good place because we would have water nearby. We also thought that this war would end before winter and we could return to the ruins of our houses, but winter is coming and this massacre continues,” explains the desperate man. His wife shows the composure that he no longer has and tries to cheer him up: “We have dodged missiles and bullets for a year and we have come this far,” she tells him, while collecting pieces of fabric and clothing that the waves have washed up and loading them onto a cart. “We will take off again. We do not know what awaits us, but we will find a way to continue,” he says confidently.

We are talking about thousands of people who are in danger of drowning and have no other shelter, and millions who do not have enough to survive the cold winter and the rain. Dawud al Astal, humanitarian worker

Other families who have nowhere to go or cannot afford the cost of transport to a new location try to keep their tents dry by moving them to other parts of the beach or creating barriers with sandbags or whatever they find in the area to slow the tide.

Saadi al Zamli, a father of nine, admits, exhausted, that attempts to protect the tent are futile. His makeshift shelter has been flooded for several days in a row and he is now slowly moving his belongings to a small hut he has managed to build in a spot a little further from the water, but within the beach. “We can drown in our sleep because the tide comes in at night. We are very scared, but what can we do? What options do we have?” asks the 51-year-old. “I cannot meet any of my family’s daily needs. How will I cope with another displacement?” he asks.

Ahmed al Zaqzuq and his family prepare their few belongings to move to a safer place, after their tent was flooded by the tide in the Al Mawasi area, in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 17, 2024. Mohamed Solaimane

Speaking hoarsely from exhaustion and hopelessness, Al Zamli explains that he is tired of knocking on the doors of aid committees and humanitarian organisations to help him find a new tent or shelter for his family. “But our fate depends on your support. If not, we will not be able to move anywhere and will face our fate here, in the bitter cold and rains that will flood our shelter.”

Aid worker Dawud al-Astal, who belongs to an association that provides aid to displaced people in the Al Mawasi area, warns that the needs of these families are urgent and unprecedented. “These tents were not made to be used for such a long period of time. No one predicted that the war would last so long and Israel is not allowing the necessary humanitarian aid to enter and at the moment, tents are essential items,” he says. “We are talking about thousands of people who are in danger of drowning and have no other shelter and millions who do not have enough to survive the cold winter and the rain. The world must do something,” he calls for.

This article is published in collaboration with Egab, a platform that works with journalists from the Middle East and Africa.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.