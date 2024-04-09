“And, perhaps, it came from this that many of this crowd, before the last echoes of the last touch of the clock had died away in silence, had had time to notice the presence of a mask, which ever since ' had then remained unnoticed by everyone. Except that, the news of such an intrusion having quietly made the rounds of the rooms, suddenly a growing whispering arose in that entire assembly, a significant murmur of wonder and disapproval, – and then of terror, horror and invincible disgust.” After all, Edgar Allan Poe demonstrated that he knew the video game industry well in “ The Red Death Mask “, otherwise he would not have been able to describe so well a society of decadent people locked up in a castle partying and talk about framerate while the plague looms outside, massacring developers and video games, figuratively speaking.

What to talk about

The new Gears could run at 60fps

Maybe it's not so tragic. But it is striking to note that in such a period what stirs up the spirits are above all issues such as the eternal diatribe on 30 and 60 fps, with developers who try to explain the meaning of certain choices regularly ending up hitting a wall often made up of prejudices .

The amount of signals that talk about crisis of the traditional model is enormous, but the public discourse around video games does not retreat one step from positions rooted over decades of misunderstandings, also created by the communication strategies of many large publishers / producers, simply aimed at selling their goods in the most effective way possible.

Every generation we talk about hardware finally being able to guarantee a certain framerate, and every time someone has to come along and explain the obvious, that is, that the framerate does not depend on the hardware, but on the choices made during the design phase of the games relatively to the available resources. For example, 60fps could also be achieved on the first PlayStation, provided you made a sacrifice graphic details.

Yet we don't talk about anything else, deciding a priori whether a game is good or not at 30 fps, as if they were a fault, even where throwing away resources to reach 60 fps would be useless for the experience. Meanwhile, there is very little thought about what to do to get out of the crisis, i.e. what compromises to make so as not to desert the traditional market. The Red Death has arrived at the ball but we all continue to dance, despite the anxiety that pervades us.