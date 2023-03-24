Even recently the Pope, through Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has substantially forbidden the German episcopate to modify the doctrine and the rules in force so far to their liking



The gap between the German Church and the Vatican is increasingly widening. A crack also surfaced a few days ago when the president of the episcopal conference, in front of the cameras, reiterated that the blessing of gay couples, despite the Pope’s no, remains a fact in Germany: homosexuals who ask for it will continue to be guaranteed . If it wasn’t an act of war against Rome’s inflexibility, we were close. Even recently the Pope, through Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has substantially forbidden the German episcopate to modify the doctrine and the rules in force so far at will. Nothing that important can be changed unilaterally. The site www.ilmessaggero.it writes it.

“To begin with, it must be said that the practice of blessings exists and we want to bring it to light,” said Monsignor Batzing introducing himself on television. He explained to viewers that bishops should ask themselves if a loving relationship between two people is to be considered a good thing. “Because if it’s good then people can actually receive God’s blessing, it seems logical to me.” In support of this line, alongside the Germans, there are also the bishops of Belgium who “have already implemented this practice”.

The journalist who interviewed Baetzing live asked him if Pope francesco faced with their stance, he could accept it, or if it is a question of a challenge to the established power. The explanation provided by the bishop relied on the long collective work that was carried out by the Catholic base which for four years, with papal approval, started a complex synodal process. “We listened to experts, wrote solid texts and presented extensively behind our rules.” It’s still. “We are happy to discuss it, but our action will not change.” Practically a challenge.

For Rome, however, it remains unthinkable to give a form of blessing to a homosexual familygiven that the catechism describes homosexuality as a disorderly and immoral activity and cannot be transformed into “good” simply on the basis of the fact that the couple wishes it.

