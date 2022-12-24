Kely Nascimento – daughter of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the Skin82 years old – said on Friday night (Dec.23, 2022) that she and her father follow “in the fight and in the faith🇧🇷 In the last medical bulletin, released on Wednesday (Dec. 21), Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein stated that the former player had a worsens in your state of health🇧🇷 He has been hospitalized since November 29 to treat a colon tumor.

🇧🇷We continue here, in struggle and in faith. One more night together”, wrote Kelly on her Instagram profile.

In the medical bulletin on Wednesday (Dec 21), the hospital mentioned “oncological disease progression🇧🇷 Pelé will spend Christmas in the hospital. According to the statement, the former player’s condition requires “greater care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions”🇧🇷 In addition, he is still being treated for a respiratory infection. diagnosed on December 2nd. Here’s the full (92 KB).

SKIN HEALTH

According to a medical bulletin published by Albert Einstein, the star player was hospitalized on November 29 to “a reassessment of chemotherapy treatment of the colon tumor identified in September 2021”🇧🇷 Here’s the full (105 KB).

This is not Pelé’s first hospitalization because of the tumor. In 2021, he was hospitalized in August – when he announced the illness – and in December. Already this year, the soccer star was hospitalized in February.

Pelé’s state of health had international repercussions during the men’s soccer World Cup. In Doha, Qatar, where the tournament was held, projections on a building honored the former player.

The images show Pelé in contrast with the French striker Kylian Mbappé in two photos. In one, the Brazilian celebrates the 1st goal in the 4-1 victory against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final, supported by former right winger Jairzinho. On the other, from the back, he prints the classic number 10 shirt from the period in which he played for the Brazilian national team.

The players of the Brazilian national team also paid tribute to the “King of Football” in an extended banner after the 4-1 victory over the South Korea team on December 5, for the round of 16.

In addition, the Brazilian fans present at the match displayed a special flag with the image and name of the football idol, at 10 minutes of the 1st half. Pelé’s name was also chanted at the moment when Neymar was preparing to take the penalty that marked the 2nd goal of the selection.