Diego Martínez was proud of Granada’s work despite being defeated against Atlético. The coach is ready for next Thursday’s game against Naples in the Europa League round of 16.

How do you rate the game?

When you have a defeat like this, the coach congratulates his players on the game and the effort. When you face a rival of these characteristics, a team that says ‘How can I get my hand?’ And I think the team has competed from you to you at a very good level. The quality they have can reverse the game for you, but I think it was very even and we believed in getting at least one point. It could not be and we must move forward.

Atlético’s second goal came on the rebound.

Atlético, in addition to the quality they have above, is a magnificent organization. He has talent, belief and any mistakes you can make can be exploited. In the second goal I think that in the beginning we lose control and in his quick attack he ends up giving the ball to a player of ours in solidarity of trying to help, but it is what there is. The details make the difference, I think the team deserved to draw and in front we had one of the greats.

The best thing is that he had no further injuries.

This week we lost two forwards. Today we have done effort management engineering if you can call it that. Domingos Duarte has played with a broken bone in his hand, Eteki has risked a lot, with Montoro we have not wanted to take more risks and Yangel and Gonalons should not have played under normal conditions. Those minutes I hope they do not have a negative toll. Jorge Molina has played a great game, to continue adding minutes, experiences and improving. The team is going to give everything to where it gives us.

How do they get to the game against Naples?

I do not know how we are going to get to the Naples game, but we are going to compete as always, to give our best and defend the shield with honor and claw, belief and desire as always and we hope that those details will be able to carry them. in our favour. We do not know how they will recover, we are in a situation that we do not know what will happen to the inconvenience. I can only thank my players for their effort.

Do you think Soldado and Luis Suárez can make it to the meeting?

They will inform the medical services, but I am not optimistic.