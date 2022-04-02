SalaryHow much do you earn? We ask a Dutch person every week. Today: Johanna (32) works as a debt service provider for 22 municipalities. Sometimes she is a budget consultant and other times the debt relief adjuster. She has a contract for 31 hours a week.

What do you earn?

2069 euros net. Gross that is 2776 euros. I just got a periodical with the turn of the year. I am on contract for 31 hours and I get 3 hours of parental leave. Under the collective labor agreement, I am reimbursed 50 percent of those hours. Then I will be working 28 hours, but I am also a member of the Works Council for which I receive four hours of correction per week. I work effectively 24 hours a week in my position.”

Happy with?

,,Hell yes. The workload is high, but I am aware that the amount is not wrong. I am paid with public money, I am aware of that and I also feel that responsibility. I do my very best for it.”

What are your secondary employment conditions?

,, The compensation for parenthood that I already mentioned and on an annual basis I receive an individual choice budget. That is holiday pay and budget for a course in one. We can divide that freely. I receive a homework allowance of 2 euros per day. I am an emergency response officer, for which I also receive an annual compensation of 169 euros gross. And because I have the maximum package through the IZA, an old civil servant insurance, I also receive an additional 296 euros. That’s not wrong either, is it?”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Have you negotiated your salary?

,,No, I do not have that. I came here through agency work in the administrative department. I was in the lowest collective labor agreement scale at the time. Soon I will be working here for almost 10 years.” See also Tolisso's flight began with a hat-trick against Olympique de Lyon

How did you grow?

,,I was given chances and I took them. I was first hired through secondment and when I gave birth to my daughter five years ago and the organization was in dire straits, I said: don’t renew me, then you can hire me again in six months. But it was a squeeze because I wasn’t sure if I could come back. When I came back they gave me a periodical. I hadn’t asked, but they had seen my hard work, dedication and loyalty. They wanted to reward that.”

Glad you didn’t have to ask for it.

,,Certainly. I have a good manager. When I broke down in November due to burnout-related complaints due to private circumstances, I called my manager. For the first few minutes I was just crying. When I was done he didn’t say ‘are you okay?’ but ‘what do you need?’ That was so nice. Now I work 24 hours. I’ve said I try to give 100 percent, but there are also days when I can only give 60 percent or 40 percent. And that was fine. All of that contributes to recovery.”



Quote

If you compare what housing costs here and in the west, I understand that the salary is also a bit higher.

You have been working here for almost 10 years now. Would you like to work elsewhere?

“I was at that point a few years ago. I needed a new challenge. I am a squash ball. The harder you hit me, the harder I work. I live in the east of the country, and I saw a position in the west with a higher salary. But I didn’t do it, because they could offer me a position here with more career opportunities.”

Don’t you find it annoying that your job is better honored in the west?

“If you compare what housing costs here and there, I understand that the salary is also a bit higher. I think it’s right.”

Do you know what your colleagues earn?

,,Yes, we are very open. We compare our pay slips if there has been an increase. Management members are also not secretive about their salary. I think that’s cool. It characterizes the organization. We are also a financial services provider. There should be no taboo on money with us.”

Does Johanna earn enough?



Age: 32

Number of years of work experience: 9

Number of working hours per week: 28

Education: secondary vocational education

Position: financing specialist

Industry: municipal government

Number of employees: 162 According to the Salary Guide the average salary for this position is around 1800 euros gross for 28 working hours. “That’s not very much…”

Would you also like to participate in this section? Leave your details below:



Load…

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



What is the Salary Guide? 7 Questions & Answers 1. Based on how many hours of work per week is the salary based?



Salary is based on a 40 hour work week.

2. Is the calculated salary including or excluding holiday pay?



The monthly salary shown does not include holiday pay. 3. Does the calculated gross salary include or exclude commissions and/or bonuses?



The forecasted gross salary excludes variable components such as commissions, bonuses and so on. 4. Does the calculated gross salary include a 13th month?



No, the predicted gross salary is a ‘normal’ monthly salary without settlement of a 13th or 14th month. 5. I work for a multinational with 10,000 employees worldwide. However, the Dutch team consists of 50 employees. What do I choose for company size?



The size of the organization is limited to the number of colleagues in the Netherlands. 6. What does budget authority mean?



This is the maximum amount that you can spend for professional purposes and for which you do not need permission from a manager. 7. How often is the information that serves as the basis for the National Vacature Bank Salary Guide updated?



Salaries and fringe benefits are not static data, but are constantly evolving.

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Do you want a higher salary? This is how you arrange it:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.