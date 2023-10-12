After the meeting with the authorities of Barranquilla and Atlántico, the Minister of Sports, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez leads the teamwork to have the continent’s largest multisport event in the Colombian Caribbean, the 2027 Pan American Games.

This is what the Colombian delegation will express to Panam Sports in Santiago de Chile, headquarters of the 2023 Pan American Games, soon to be inaugurated.

Commitment

“We ratify our commitment to work together with the Mayor of Barranquilla, Government of Atlántico and the Colombian Olympic Committee for the holding of the 2027 Pan American Games in the Colombian Caribbean. We will present our joint proposal to Panam Sports so that we have the best athletes and for athletes from the region in the Caribbean,” said Rodríguez.

The holding of the 2027 Pan American Games, in principle, falls on Barranquilla, which was the city that officially requested them and to which they were granted.

The goal is to hold them, to not look bad to the world and Panam Sports, so the idea of ​​holding the Games in several cities is open to discussion in order to work and move them forward.

Panam Sports, the company in charge of holding the games, had given Colombia an ultimatum to decide whether or not to hold the Games, a deadline that expired on October 28 after several non-compliance, something that is worrying at the moment.

The key thing is that the Government has already taken the first step to meet the objective, but it is waiting for the official statement from the president, Gustavo Petro.

“At this moment we have made some decisions to give peace of mind to the hemisphere that we are going to deliver and that we are going to have the best Pan American Games. We are ready to arrive in Santiago with a strong proposal to Panam Sports,” he said. Jaime Pumarejomayor of Barranquilla.

