GUASAVE, SINALOA.- With the mentality of the experienced pitcher Jesús Huerta, there is no other option than to win the championship for Algodoneros de Guasave in the 2024-2025 season of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, which is already very close.

Background

The right-hander will look to surpass his performance from last season, when he posted a 4-0 win-loss record with a 4.76 ERA in 21 games, pitching 28 innings and giving up 21 runs.

On the other hand, in the Summer he defended the colors of the Pericos de Puebla, where he compiled a 1-0 record in 29 relief appearances, where he got eight holds and saved three games, working in the center of the diamond for 29 complete innings where he left 15 rivals seeing visions.

Interview

“I’m here to work hard to help the team win the championship that the fans already deserve, so we’re going to give it our all on the field to achieve our goal,” Huerta said.

The Sonoran can play as a starter and long-range reliever in order to help his team.

“Every year the team is well organized, we attack the points where we failed and on this occasion we came to support the team, to work as a substitute, as a starter, wherever we can, but the best thing is that I am healthy and eager to contribute,” he said.

For later

The Algodoneros will make their debut in the Barcelona Baseball Cup at 11:00 a.m. today against FCSB Selección de Cataluña, where it is very likely that left-hander Ariel Gracia will take the mound of responsibility.

Tomorrow, the rival will once again be the ninth of the FCSB Selection of Catalonia, at the same time. Here the probable pitcher would be Geno Encina.

For Friday, against the Matanzas Crocodiles, Jorge Pérez would be the likely starter.

For their part, the blue and white team will face All Stars Spain on Saturday, with Vidal Sotelo in the centre of the diamond, to close the regular phase.

Missing

Roberto Ramos and Jorge Flores, both of whom played for Guerreros de Oaxaca, will join the blue and white team when the team is doing preseason in Phoenix, Arizona. As will some foreign players.