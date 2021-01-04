Control of the Civil Guard on the Extremadura highway (A-5), on the border between Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha. VICTOR SAINZ

“Look, we came from Barcelona to see my daughter and spend Christmas with them.” The man, riding a blue SUV, shows his documents and goes straight to the back. There is the address to which you are going, in the Toledo municipality of Casarrubios del Monte. The Traffic Civil Guard lets him pass, after telling him what a long trip they have made. The scene has been repeated throughout the morning at some of the checkpoints located on the region’s exit roads, where hardly the official document provided by the Community of Madrid for these dates has been seen.

One of the first controls was set up after ten in the morning at kilometer 52 of the A Coruña highway (AP-6), in the exit direction. Families loaded with luggage to spend these days were stopped by the civil guards at random, while a dense fog descended by the proximity of the mountains. Seven degrees in a typical Christmas atmosphere remembered that winter entered two days ago, with all its consequences. “We are going to spend Christmas and see my parents in Galicia,” said a driver as he showed a document written by him. Of course, with printer and conveniently folded so that it is not damaged. Behind her, her two young children were dozing in their special chairs. Thus one after another, while the control lasted. Some barely rolled down their windows and showed their documents without having to put on their masks.

One of the officers even carried a breathalyzer and mouthpieces, in case a driver showed signs of drunkenness. “It’s difficult because of the hours it is, but you never know,” acknowledged a civil guard.

This control was shorter than usual, since the fog was increasing and there was the risk of a chain crash due to the traffic jams that were being registered. In a short time, they reached about kilometer 42. “Now is when the exit operation is really taking place. As yesterday there was a school and many people can telework, surely many have decided to leave in the morning and eat at their destination ”, added another civil guard.

Another control was raised after twelve noon at kilometer 35 of the Extremadura highway (A-5), already in the province of Toledo. The proximity of an important industrial estate and the time led to kilometer retentions. On this occasion, the vehicles were diverted by a detour and it was verified that the drivers were complying with current regulations. They were mostly workers who either left their jobs or addressed them.

The agent raised his hand for the vehicle to stop. The driver rolled down his window. In many cases, the first sentence of the Civil Guard was always the same: “Would you mind putting on the mask?” Most drivers were shocked and put it on immediately. Next question: “Where are you going?” From there, the answers were often identical: work reasons, return home, or visit a close relative. Some, of course, were out of the ordinary: “I’m going to see a house that I want to rent, because I work very closely and it suits me very well.” The civil guard looked at him in surprise, but let him pass. Next to him was his wife and behind the three little ones. Many even carried the certificates in plastic protectors and placed them on the dashboard so that they did not have to roll down the window and allow the civil guard to see them directly.

In case there was any doubt, the agent asked the driver for his DNI to verify the veracity of the data. During the morning, no driver was reported or forced to turn around. “Perhaps more than one, seeing that there were traffic jams and that they could be due to these controls, has turned around and has decided to return to their home”, highlighted a Civil Guard command.

At half past two the control was lifted, leaving behind thousands of drivers trapped in the traffic jam.

At the Atocha station there has also been a continuous coming and going of receipts and safe-conducts and not always the official one distributed by the regional government, reports Nicholas dale. Sometimes a simple “to visit my family” was enough for the four policemen located before the baggage check to let them pass. Others showed their ID, showing that they are registered in their destinations. Some, the fewest, produced a printed paper. With the departure of more trains after 09:00 more people arrived at the departure gates and a small funnel was formed. The cops decided to relax. It was not a matter of causing dozens of travelers to miss the trip.