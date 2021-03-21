“We come back to life” is the campaign slogan of a Benjamin Netanyahu who has tried to endorse the success of mass vaccination in Israel to win the elections. On the posters you can see the prime minister with his arms raised, as if he were celebrating a goal, but in many of them his face is covered with a red rectangle placed by his detractors with the figure 6,000, alluding to the victims he leaves behind. the pandemic so far in the Jewish state. Some of these posters could be seen on Saturday during a new massive demonstration against the political leader.

Israelis go to the polls tomorrow for the fourth time in less than two years and the electoral appointment once again becomes a plebiscite around the figure of a prime minister who, according to polls and despite corruption scandals, will repeat victory at the head of Likud, but it will again be difficult to add the 61 seats necessary in the Chamber to form a coalition.

The lifting of restrictions and the return to relative normality thanks to the immunization of more than four million citizens have marked a campaign that has gone unnoticed by many voters. People are tired of voting and then politicians are unable to form strong coalitions.

The last one was made in April between Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White coalition, Benny Gantz, but it only lasted seven months. The personal disputes were continuous from the first moment and the differences around the budgets triggered the definitive rupture of the coalition.

An expensive alliance



This alliance will cost Gantz dearly, since, according to polls, Blue and White will go from being the most voted formation in Israel with more than one million votes to almost disappearing. On this occasion, the polls point to a strong rise of the centrist Yesh Atid, of the former journalist Yair Lapid, and the entrance on the scene of Tikva Jadasha (New Hope), the new formation of the Likud defector and former Interior Minister, Gideon Saar, and Yamina, party of the settler leader Naftali Bennet. Also the radical religious ultranationalists of HaTzionut HaDatit, led by Bezalel Smotrich, could this time exceed the limit necessary to enter Parliament.