W.hen producers and directors assure that they want to tell a “universal and timeless story” that is also “very topical”, when the cameraman adds that the images “appear timeless”, one can easily become suspicious. Between Always, Everywhere, and Now you could almost lose your bearings if you didn’t know that the producer Oliver Berben and the director Philipp Kadelbach have made the biggest German non-fiction book bestseller, which was in the charts for ninety-one weeks between 1978 and 1981. A book that almost everyone who has attended school since the 1980s has also come to know in German or social studies class, because a warning should be given about the way from hashish to heroin, in short “H” or “Äitsch”: “We children from Bahnhof Zoo ”. And after the five million cinema-goers of “Christiane F. – We Children from Zoo Station” in 1981, millions more have seen Uli Edel’s film.

Peter Körte Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Today it is not only known that the F. stands for Felscherinow and that Christiane is the only one of her clique still alive, now 58 years old. For the eight-part series that has now emerged after the book, the old title has been returned, because the view is wider: Not only does the series follow the stories of Christiane F’s friends, the narrative period is also longer than in the movie, the

The production had access to the numerous tapes on which the reporters Kai Hermann and Horst Rieck recorded conversations with Christiane F. and some of their friends in 1978. The tapes served as the basis for the sequel story in “Stern”, which at that time was still a magazine that could be read. The story became the famous book, and anyone who went to West Berlin around 1980 didn’t just arrive at the Zoo train station; he visited the station as if it were a sight like the radio tower and Charlottenburg Palace, only with more shower effects and voyeuristic stimuli.

Christiane Fs Bahnhof Zoo, which the almost documentary style of Uli Edel’s film in 1981 still preserved, no longer exists today, just as this whole West Berlin no longer exists, this dying gray city in which a color film looked as if it were shot in black and white. Of course, you now had to break away from this gloomy look, otherwise Amazon Studios would hardly have entered the market as a financier, and the series format with its horizontal, broad narrative style, which requires a whole ensemble of characters, is certainly a sensible solution.

It was also a good idea to hire lesser-known young actors (which the movie did back then, by the way). You can now look into interesting, memorable faces, with Lena Urzendowsky as Stella, Lea Drinda as Babsi or Michelangelo Fortuzzi as Benno even more convincing than Jana McKinnon in the role of Christiane F .; in faces that reflect greed for life and dwindling innocence, hope, dreams and despair, cold, addiction and physical decline.