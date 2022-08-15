Fighting games have been, for many years, one of the strongholds of competitive video games in Latin America. It is, perhaps, the genre in which the best results have been given. EVO 2022 It was a new example of this, with various Latin American players reaching moments of glory.

For example, the Chileans Matthias “ScorpionProcs” Y Nicholas Martinez champion and third place in the tournament of Mortal Kombat 11. This after several events where they had victorious results and even built a reputation as unbeatable players. Both brothers even faced each other in the winners’ final. the north american Curtis “Rewind” McCall tried with his Kotal Kahn stop them and only managed to eliminate Nicolás, but could not prevent the world championship from Matías.

Mexico had important results in games from a company that has an appreciation for Aztec gamers: SNK. In the Side Tournament of samurai showdownconsidered a competition valued by the publisher and the organizers despite not being on the main stages, Rolando “Violent Kain” Neri reached the runner-up with a combination of Haohmaru Y hibiki. This after being defeated in the grand final by the Canadian Brad “Scrub Saibot” Hanasyk with a baiken dominant.

It is not the first time that Violent Kain has reached a runner-up position in an EVO Side Tournament. In 2016 he was second in the tournament of The King of Fighters XIIIwhere the also Mexican Angel “Egg” Chong took over the championship. In 2022, during the Top 4 of Samurai Shodown, a curious situation occurred: when Hibiki was selected in the winners’ final, Violent Kain noticed that said character was not available. This forced a strange console switch on the secondary stage with urgency.

Win, learn and have fun

Mexican players such as Huevo had had dominant performances in the tournaments of The King of Fighters XV held in the United States, as CEO 2022. Also the North American Reynald Tacsuan and the pakistani Arslan “Ash” Siddique They had major wins. However, due to the restrictions imposed by Covid 19, several competitors from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan were not present.

The absence of titans like Zeng “Xiao Hai” Zhuojun, Akihito “Score” Sawada, Lin “ET” Chiahung, and Chia-Chen “ZJZ” Tseng It left certain unknowns about what would happen in a confrontation with the Mexicans. The quality of these players, added to a bracket where the Aztec players ended up facing each other, meant that only two tricolor representatives reached the Top 8. Even with both dueling during the first round of Losers: Julio “Six MX” Gomez Y Rubén “Pako” Departure. There the second would come out ahead towards the next round in a tournament where ZJZ was consecrated with the crown.

“Interestingly, Pako is my training partner and we usually play two or three times a week. We give each other tips, suggestions and feedback on our plays. Nothing established or similar to a plan, I just tried to play as much as I could in my free time and I knew that I had been well prepared”, Seis told us in an interview regarding the way in which he got ready for a competition where more than a thousand players sought get the crown.

According to Six, he even had the KOF XV Side Tournament as a previous stop at the Smash Factor event in Puebla. There he was crowned against local heavyweight rivals such as Agustin “Wero Asamiya” Escorcia and a legend of the series like Armando “Bala” Castro. Despite this level of play, he did not have any financial and logistical support. Only a friend in Las Vegas and the team in Chicago provided support for the stay.

“Every tournament I attend I only have three things on my mind: Win, learn and have a good time. Most of the time, and talking about it with other expert players, we come to the conclusion that what differentiates the player who wins from the one who loses is the mental level, that is, how calm, concentrated and serene you can be against your rival”, Julio points out. regarding your expectations regarding the tournament. Although, of course, it was a bad drink to be eliminated on the road with compatriots. “No one wants to face their compatriots because the number of Mexican players who attend this type of event is very limited. However, we know that we didn’t decide this and these are things that happen in every tournament,” Seis tells us. “What remains for us is simply to have a good time, have fun and give our best, always wishing the best for whoever wins the match.”

“I was in disagreement, but happy. Why? Because Pako is my training partner and I told him before going on stage: it’s funny that we do what we do casually, but now in front of the whole world”, Julio says in the interview.

In the semifinal prior to the Top 8, Seis MX had the opportunity to face Taiwanese ET. It’s about who was the reigning champion of the event, one of the favorites and someone who is among the best on the planet. Although he lost the battle, he was able to rip the first game out of him giving hope to the Mexican fans. This fight was in his words the one that marked him the most.

“It was a very close confrontation, but at the same time very complicated, behind all the history that comes with facing the previous EVO Champ”, assures Julio. “In terms of learning, I would highlight Team Asia in general: they all had outstanding plays, excellent strategies and movements. It is always an honor and a pleasure to challenge against them”.

offensive and aggressive

One of the criticisms that is usually made to players who compete abroad, as well as to the tournaments themselves, is the absence of Mexican players. A champion like Bala or a contender like Carlos “Kula” Perez They are not usually present due to immigration issues. Although the most common reason for arguing that they do not travel is the lack of a visa, for Seis MX it is very likely that they have not even made an attempt to obtain it.

“The reasons are diverse and each one has a story behind that we do not know. In Mexico there is a lot of talent, but also a lot of apathy”, the EVO finalist tells us. Julio, in addition, commented that the support in the place of the Mexican fans was impressive. This is because the compatriots, both in the place and on social networks, are very supportive.

In the final parts of the tournament, there was also a somewhat clear superiority of the Asian players (mainly from Taiwan) compared to the Mexicans. For Gomez, this is mainly due to the style of play that has been adopted on both sides of the world.

“The Mexican style is very offensive and aggressive, we always want to go up front. On the other hand, the Asian style of play is very defensive, they have a very solid defense, things that we don’t have as well developed,” says Seis, who has some advice for Mexican players: try to go out and compete abroad.

“Let them come out, help us show the power that exists in Mexico. The more participants we are, the more opportunity we have to grow. It is necessary, your help is important”, comments the interviewee. “I would tell them to never stop believing in themselves, enjoy the process and the goals will come by themselves.”

tears of emotion

Ruben “Pako” Partida is no stranger to big times in the EVO main event playing The King of Fighters. In the 2017 edition, playing KOF XIV, he eliminated the Japanese Masanobu “M’” Murakami. Said player came from succeeding in an international championship held by SNK. This, of course, represented an emotional moment. But, five years later, he would have another opportunity to live a similar experience.

Pako eliminated his compatriot and teammate Six MX and then fell to the South Korean Myung-Gu “Lacid” Kang. This in a couple of contests where the support of the Mexican fans in Las Vegas was felt like few times. Although, for this, it was prepared in a previous event held in Tijuana, Baja California. It was the KOF Challenge, the first for the Asian delegation to establish its dominance prior to the big event in Las Vegas.

“A person on Twitter that I don’t know wrote to me to support me in the flights and registration to the EVO”, Pako told us about the support he received to be able to participate in this tournament. In fact, for him, the issue of economic support is precisely the main obstacle that exists when Mexican players are part of international competitions at the highest level.

“There are many talented people who cannot leave their city to make themselves known,” Partida tells us, for whom competition abroad is highly important. “I would tell them to get out of online and go to face-to-face tournaments, that’s where the level is and you learn many of your games.”

As mentioned, Pako and Seis MX are training partners. In fact, the confrontation against his partner did not sit well with Rubén. This is because, for him, it felt like one more casual challenge despite defining who qualifies for a later round on the main stage. Although, beyond that, the experience was highly emotional for Partida.

“It felt good cool. Hearing ‘Pako’ moved me so much. When I found out that I was in the top 8, tears came to my eyes because I couldn’t believe that in the end I had been made to play in the sand”, the Mexican player tells us.

For Pako, the difference between the players from Mexico and those from Asia lies in the dedication they put into the game. For Rubén, the Asian player is more dedicated in terms of practice and knowledge of the game. While, in his words, the countrymen tend to play more crazy. This, however, did not prevent him from defeating the South Korean and 2012 EVO champion Lee “MadKOF” Kwang-no. Said combat is, for the competitor from Sinaloa, his best victory of the tournament.

Although there are distances to be bridged with players from the East, the passion that Mexican players have for The King of Fighters is clear. The love is as undeniable as the lack of support from teams or sponsors despite their high level of play. It is also true that the gaming community has maintained vices in the style of play and the way of carrying it out that prevent them from reaching higher levels. However, the effort is put in and the possibilities to grow are evident. We have left, for the moment, a couple of examples. It’s just a matter of following them.