We did not believe this year when you were spared from the heat and its scorching heat, nor its sticky humidity, neither Fad Al-Suhaili nor Al-Wasmi, until Shaheen was snatched like a storm, and the summer stayed in our populated homes, people are in “Christmas” and snow, and we are “cage” the temperature after it marks thirty, In my opinion, heat is the source of evil, and the anger that befalls us, even though we are the most flirty of people in the weather. But if we take, for example, a person from those who do not get well, and who do not intend their dawn to do good, who ignites with the slightest talk, and swells from any observation, from His hot place, his scorching sun, and that dampness that causes sluggishness to a cold area in the outskirts of Holland, for example, you will find him suddenly collapse, and slither like melting snow, and go smiling, and love joking, and he will approach the good, and his voice will become less sharp, and more confident, because the weather has that power And power, and the atmosphere has that quick effect on a person, even on his appearance, and the formation of his features!

Our brothers in the hot regions, they rise early from their morning without dew with hibernation, and what is related to lineages and wombs, and everything related to it, as they believe, will rejoice their heavy hearts, and ease the burden of their day that has no end, so you find curses and curses on the tip of the tongue of one of them, but if he lived in the outskirts of Switzerland or in Bavaria, you will find him rising smiling, and he may not pray the dawn, but he certainly will not curse, the heat alone is what makes souls boil, and makes the vengeance rise to the head, always the group in tension, as if they are taut bows, ready to set off randomly at every moment, The free person is the one who digs up a person and makes him revolt against any problem in his life, even if it is simple.

Try to enter in our hot countries a butcher shop for halal meat, and ask the butcher who is armed with a knife in the right hand and a cleaver in the left hand, and for public safety and hygiene to wear a white coat, instead of those black jerseys or two black bras, with holes in their sides , which shows the hair of his ulna, and see how he will act with “epic decency.” I say to you, try to enter Fran, who is facing the house of fire, and prays his back like Harna, who usually comes early every year, and almost bids farewell to the end of the year, and try to sympathize with him to wear gloves, And he is carrying bread or kneading flour, because a lot of damage enters our homes from bakeries and restaurants, and you will see how much he will be happy then, and how much he will smile in the face of his believer brother, because it is his charity or like an indicative of goodness, such as his doer, and other ten commandments, but consider the cold countries , you find a clean bakery, which sells clean, and wears gloves, and puts a “chef” hat on her head, covering her hair, which must not be covered by her silky beauty, preventing the precious sweat of the forehead from falling dew, and masks on the nose. They curse, they do not get angry, and they may say goodbye to you with a smile.

The heat, guys, is the source of evil, and it is what makes the taxi driver curse a woman crossing the road, and he hears her words that are not like words, and if it weren’t for the heat, they would not have bribed some employees, nor disrupted people’s interests, nor many divorces, and blessing is in things, and you will not find a dictionary of insults in our streets The heat makes even our dogs bark more!