The outburst of the owner of the restaurant managed in the past by Filippo Turetta’s family: they are receiving insults, threats and attacks

A big misunderstanding is what hit the former restaurant “La cicogna” which until 2011 belonged to the family of Filippo Turetta. The owners of the business are finding themselves experiencing a problem, because many people do not book and believe that they are the 22-year-old’s family.

This is why the owners suffered insults, threats and even aggression. Federico Fesio, the current manager since 2011, has cared about it explain what they are experiencing, but above all about the great misunderstanding.

Interviewed by The Corriere della Seratold how they are dealing with this crisis, but above all the bad ones reviews appeared on their official website suddenly.

Fesio’s story, for what they are experiencing after what Filippo Turetta did

We were mistaken for Filippo Turetta’s family: since then we have received threats, insults, anonymous phone calls, negative reviews of our restaurant and cancellations of reservations. A man drove here from Conegliano. Once he entered the room he immediately started railing against me and my family, convinced that we were relatives of the boy who put an end to Giulia Cecchettin’s life. The first time I saw this fake news in the newspaper, I thought it was simply a mistake and I didn’t think I would have any repercussions.